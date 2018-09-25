Veteran suggests finding a uniting way to protest

After the first person took a knee for the playing of the national anthem, I have watched no pro games and will not until all players do what is right by our flag.
I am a proud veteran. I feel sorry for those who never had the privilege to serve this great nation in a foreign land under the flag. I served so everyone would have freedom. I would give my life to preserve that freedom, as I hope all would do for me. We don’t have to agree, just pick the right way to express our freedom and be smart enough to pick a uniting cause rather than dividing us even more. We are not a perfect country. Most everyone has been discriminated against at some time. We have to accept that and find a uniting way to further our cause.
I am proud of the changes we have made in my 70 years and try to show by example in my life how to treat all people. I put my life on the line for $89 per month under the flag so you can make your millions under it. Now find a uniting way to protest. Thank You.
Ronnie Bradley
Camden
Trump’s war on federal employees should be stopped
President Trump continues his war on federal employees. He has indicated he wants to cancel the 2.1 percent pay raise federal workers were to get next January. In a letter to Congress, Trump cited serious economic conditions as a reason to deny this much needed raise. Whether you are a federal employee or not, you should be enraged at this heartless action since Trump has been touting a bolstering economy as his genius achievement. If he is referring to budgetary restrain, that is even more outrageous.
In 2017, Trump rushed through Congress a tax bill that is forecasted to expand the budget $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years. This was done for political reasons and had little benefit for the middle class. Trump did tout it as the largest tax cut in history and told his wealthy supporters that, “You all just got a lot richer.”
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised he would rarely leave Washington because he would be too busy. By mid-July 2018, Trump has visited his properties some 170 times, costing taxpayers literally millions in security and travel. (New York Times)
Trump’s promise to drain the swamp, like so many of his empty promises, becomes laughable. Here are the Cabinet members who are under Inspector General investigation, or have been ousted, for wasting taxpayer money up to millions of dollars: Perry, Price, Shulkin, Pruitt, Zinke, Mnuchin, Carson and Ross.
Congress can override Trump’s proposal for a federal pay freeze. This is not merely a fiscal issue. It is a moral dilemma for our members of Congress. If willing, we can demonstrate democracy in action.
Joseph Ohnstad
Bluffton
Numbers point to Obama’s failures
It is amazing and interesting how the media extolled and continues to extoll President Obama on his achievements when the Federal Reserve Bank data, which is never mentioned by the media, proves completely the opposite.
Federal debt, food stamps, welfare, health insurance costs, money printing and student loans rose sharply while the workforce participation, worker’s share of the economy, median family income and homeownership declined sharply.
Only the Obamas thrived as their net worth went from $1 million to some $40 million on a president’s salary.
A view of this data would scare even his greatest supporters.
Eruch Tata
Lexington
