How thoroughly was Judge Brett Kavanaugh vetted before nomination?

Some years ago, at the height of the Cold War, as a middle-management intelligence officer, I was reinvestigated for an extremely sensitive level of access by the FBI and other security agencies.
Above top secret, this upgrade involved interviews from my past not listed as references, including former classmates, teachers and professors, and neighbors.
With a political orientation of disgusted cynic and seeing no possibility of personal empowerment, I have no actionable strong feelings of Kavanaugh’s nomination, although after his performance before the Judiciary Committee, I have grave doubts about his being able to render nonpartisan and equitable judgments on the court.
I also have grave doubts that he was ever investigated as thoroughly as I was, for a much more important position. Surely red flags should have gone up with any peer verification at least of his questionable yearbook entries and cited anecdotes from former classmates.
Perhaps with this extra week of investigation, the FBI will be able to allay or confirm my fears. We can only hope for clarity and discernment, and for congresspersons whose agenda reflects the best for America.
Ned Rowe
Little Mountain
Alcohol can alter lives: Take responsibility
How many news reports (college campuses, drunk drivers, court nominations) must we read before we notice a common thread – the consumption of alcohol?
The consumption of alcohol is a monumental problem for underage and mature drinkers. Many consumers use the famous line: “I only had one beer;” however, one beer is equal to a shot of whiskey. Intoxication depends on many factors, and inebriation varies for each individual. We must train our children and ourselves that all alcoholic beverages contain a mind-altering drug – alcohol. Responsible drinking is an individual’s responsibility. Training our children that underage drinking is not acceptable is a parents’ responsibility. Controlling underage drinking on campuses is the university’s responsibility. An adoption of a zero-tolerance policy for any consumption of alcohol could save lives on our highways, as well as many future or present careers. Let us model for our children to think before you drink!
Ann Clark
West Columbia
Democrats will stop at nothing to get their way
After watching over eight hours of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh for assault and attempted rape brought by Professor Christine Blasey Ford, I can honestly say that I have never seen a more pathetic attempt to ruin a man’s reputation than what the Democrats tried to do.
The highlight of the entire miserable experience was when Sen. Lindsey Graham called out the Democrats, stating the whole hearing was the most unethical sham he’s ever seen since he’s been in politics.
The fact that Ford came across as somewhat believable with her recall of events against Kavanaugh led me to believe what she said, until she left out the evidence to prove her accusations. The people she said were there as witnesses didn’t back her story when they were put under oath of perjury.
What really irked me about the Democrats was the fact that the judge kept a diary of sorts on calendars of what he did during the days he was supposed to be committing his assault. It just so happened that he was away at the time. Not taking no for an answer, several Democratic senators ignored the factual evidence, claiming that an FBI investigation was needed. When told the FBI didn’t investigate such matters, they persisted. It should be apparent that the Democrats will stop at nothing to get their way.
Gregory Topliff
Warrenville
