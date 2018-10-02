How thoroughly was Judge Brett Kavanaugh vetted before nomination?

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. President Donald Trump said he favored a “comprehensive” FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh that could include more interviews beyond those originally authorized by his White House, but said he would defer to Senate Republicans on how to direct the bureau. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) ERIN SCHAFF NYT