House Speaker Lucas has no decision-making authority in PSC hearing

After reading Frank Knapp Jr.’s editorial on Nov. 29, my only comment is who does Speaker of the House Jay Lucas think he is?
The Public Service Commission was charged with the responsibility for recommending what the outcome would be for SCE&G customers. Jay Lucas, in my opinion, has no authority in this decision-making process and any member of the PSC should not be threatened by his intrusion just because he may have influential power over other House members in re-election of PSC members.
Makes me wonder if Dominion Energy has influenced Jay Lucas in any way?
Monroe Risinger Jr.
Leesville
Reject SCE&G settlement or suffer huge rate increase
First, all SCE&G income comes from ratepayers. The proposed settlement should be rejected because it settles lawsuits by ratepayers against themselves as the ratepayers will pay it. Further, the ratepayers would have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to attorneys who would be big winners.
These suits are very likely unwinnable and should be thrown out by the judge. It’s no wonder the attorneys don’t want to go to court.
The SCE&G/SCANA board signed the settlement to avoid discussion about their overseeing the project, paying an outlandish retirement to the executives they should have fired, paying $1 million for the Bechtel Report and then ignoring it and setting up a $115 million separation fund for management who were paid by salaries and benefits and received huge bonuses.
The Rate Commission should have the board disclose how much their compensation benefits and bonuses have increased since 2007 and how much they were to get from the separation pie.
The judge and Rate Commission should reject this settlement of dubious lawsuits. It would only encourage more suits. Ratepayers would be paying themselves and a huge attorney bill. The attorneys know they can’t win these suits.
The Rate Commission should insist that all property not used for production or transmission be sold and applied to the debt.
With a new board and management, SCE&G can solve their problems. Ratepayers are the only source of income. This settlement will result in a huge rate increase.
William Pebley
Little Mountain
SC animal sanctuary elicits empathy for abuse animals
Often when we think about animal abuse, images of mistreated dogs and cats come to mind as seen in the pitiful videos with Sarah McLachlan singing, “In the arms of an angel.” After visiting Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary, I will never again have this single story of what constitutes animal abuse.
In a remote part of South Carolina, Cotton Branch is home to rescued farm animals like former “teacup pigs” now weighing up to 110 pounds, or oversized and abused factory farm rescued animals. While their scars remain, an outpouring of love from the sanctuary and the community provides hope for their reinvigorated lives.
Even though it is not possible for everyone to adopt or found sanctuaries, the everyday person can help by volunteering at Cotton Branch, promoting their social media, visiting the farm or spreading the word about animal abuse. One of the simplest ways to advocate for animal welfare is to start by looking down at your plate and paying closer attention to what you purchase at the grocery store. By reducing the amount of animal products we consume and by supporting local and ethical farmers, we can join Cotton Branch in advocating for empathy towards animals.
Claire Windsor
Columbia
