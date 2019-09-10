Letters to the Editor Why don’t weather reporters take authorities’ advice to stay indoors during hurricanes?

The Cherry Grove Pier is lashed by waves during high tide. As Hurricane Dorian approached North Myrtle Beach on Thursday reported tornados damaged buildings and a lashing rain brought flash flooding to area roads. Thursday Sept. 05, 2019. The Sun News

Another hurricane has come and gone, and we have seen coverage on local TV and The Weather Channel ad nauseum. Then that’s The Weather Channel’s job.

But why do the field reporters feel the need to stand in knee-deep water or deeper while hurricane force winds howl around them? Many times they seem to just be standing upright with rain streaming down their faces. Wouldn’t the coverage be just as effective from inside a building looking out a window or from a deck on a hotel or condo? All of this while they are telling us that authorities have told everyone to stay indoors and not get on the streets. One of these days a two-by-four is going to catch one of them up beside the head and maybe the light will come on.

New word from the Charlestonian Hurricane Dictionary: NOMASTAY: verb, The response given by a native of the Lowcountry when asked if he is going to evacuate.

Marion Smyrl Columbia

Don’t turn back on funding for children overseas

I am deeply concerned about reports of the Trump administration’s rescission package, which is threatening to take back funding for health, nutrition and education programs overseas that Congress already approved.

These programs help fight extreme poverty while improving the lives of millions of children each year. They help build capacity for countries to deliver and provide direct support for health, education, nutrition and empower women and girls around the world.

Please urge our local leaders to reject the Trump administration’s proposal to hold back or cut funds for health, nutrition and education programs. Otherwise these programs will not be able to reach the children most in need.

Now is not the time to turn our backs on these children!

Heather Blackwell West Columbia

Why isn’t anyone stopping Trump?

When is the madness going to stop?

It seems our great country is on the brink of not just a recession but having a deceitful egotistical mad man running the United States into the ground while he tries to take on the world, and no one has the guts to stop him

Where is all his base now that the stock market is getting lower and lower, saying Donald Trump is the greatest president who ever lived? Why aren’t his political advisors, better known as the Fox News commentators, telling him to stop his tweets saying that Jerome Powell, the federal reserve chairman is committing treason (and as bad as China) because he won’t lower the interest rate.

Why aren’t his gutless Republican senators and congresspeople stepping in and telling him he is ruining this country with his personal vendetta against China creating tariffs that hurt our country more than Chin?

But God forgive anyone dare to speak about Russia because Trump protects them from sanctions, etc. and his days of collusion with Russia are coming to an end.

Mr. Trump, one of these days the CIA is going to escort you out of your house. This I promise you.

Pat Clark Columbia

Trump gets others to support his untruths

I think it should concern everyone that Trump pressured a federal agency to distort the truth to make him look better politically.

The weather scientists at NOAA were livid that their agency released an untruthful statement giving cover to Trump’s statements about Dorian affecting Alabama. How can we trust this kind of person?

Peter Swanson Columbia

