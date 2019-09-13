Letters to the Editor City’s dirty water is undrinkable; Columbia’s customers still have to pay full price

My water tastes like dirt. Many of my neighbors in Irmo are complaining of the same malady. It’s been going on for months. Last night I ate dinner in a restaurant in Irmo and could not drink the water.

When you complain, the city gives you a lame explanation of why – it has to do with a drought. I’m not interested in this explanation. We are having to buy drinking water, while I continue to pay full price for Columbia city water. In fact, we are lucky enough to pay double the rates because we don’t live in the city limits. And we don’t even get a chance to vote against Mayor Benjamin. We pay our water bills, and it goes into a city slush fund.

I want my water to be drinkable or I want the city to stop billing me until they get it fixed. They are robbing us!

Stuart Stout Columbia

Why is there a disconnect between Democrats and early education?

I have always had the greatest respect for Vincent Sheheen and consider him a honorable man. I respect his right to endorse the candidate of his choice but always struggle with the national Democratic Party’s position on late-term abortion and cannot understand our local politicians support of that process.

In reading about the rationale for Sheheen’s endorsement and its focus on education and specifically early childhood education, it raises the question of how early childhood education presents such an urgent need when the proven success of charter schools across the country is universally rejected by national Democrats running for president. Can someone in the Democratic Party explain this disconnect?

William Barlow Columbia

Kids with physical abnormalities can lead productive, happy life

I can’t believe what I read this morning. People want to murder unborn children because they have a physical problem. I thank God my mother wouldn’t have even thought of this atrocity had she known ahead of time my younger brother and I would be born cleft palette and cleft lip. She loved us ! She even started to fight a woman who told her had I been her child, she’d let me die. When my baby brother was sent home by the doctors, telling mama to carry him home because with a collapsed lung he’d die anyway. She drove from a Florence nursing home to Columbia when he needed surgery on his mouth and back to the one place that would help her take care of my baby brother.

Mama expected us to behave, learn and be godly Christians. I taught school 32 years, serve in my church, enjoy artistic endeavors. I even pay taxes. My husband of 40 years loves me and considers me a worthy person who is capable of contributing to society and our family needs. My son considers me a godly mother and wife to his dad. I received two degrees from Carolina. And though my parents were told I’d die the day I was born, God had other plans. I’m 68 years old.

My younger brother, born cleft pallet and lip, has three degrees. He has a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. He too is a contributing member of society and loved by his spouse and three sons and grandkids. He is an assistant DA in Wisconsin. He is 66.

Thank God none the females in my mother’s family would have considered killing us. God forgive those who would and bless those who embrace their children regardless of birth defects.

Susie Szasz Lugoff

