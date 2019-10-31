Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor

SCANA and Santee Cooper, its partner in building two nuclear-powered plants to generate electricity, shut down construction at the site July 31. Ratepayers have been paying for years for the plants being built in Fairfield County. The State file photo

On Santee Cooper

Recently Santee Cooper announced a new business forecast based on more solar, less coal-fired power and strategic financial transactions that significantly reduce our debt. But along with the much-appreciated support from many, the news also brought out doubters who question our commitment and the plan’s feasibility.

Since approving the business forecast, Santee Cooper has already requested information and pricing for up to 1,000 megawatts of solar power and eliminated $360 million in long-term debt; these are two key steps outlined in the new business forecast.

Santee Cooper’s old forecast relied heavily on existing coal-fired generation and anticipated rate increases beginning next year. Our new forecast moves us in the opposite direction: eliminating debt helps us hold prices steady at least through 2024, and new solar helps us keep prices low thereafter.

We have a clear mandate to reduce costs, improve operations and reduce debt related to the failed V.C. Summer expansion – thus minimizing its impact on customers. These initiatives also increase the utility’s value to the state, and they are being undertaken with Department of Administration permission.

Santee Cooper has dedicated and talented employees who have embraced the challenge and are pushing hard in new directions. Eliminating cost increases is a solid start.

Mark Bonsall Moncks Corner Bonsall is the CEO of Santee Cooper.

On state taxes

A recent letter writer opined that her Prius has incurred additional registration fees because of our “GOP state.”

A little bit of online research revealed that 20 states have imposed additional taxes or fees on hybrids and/or electric vehicles. Of those states 10 are controlled by Democrats and 10 are controlled by Republicans, so which political party is in power does not seem to be a contributing factor.

Gasoline taxes pay for maintenance of our roads. Since all of us with vehicles use our roads, all of us must contribute to their maintenance.

Lisa Buch Columbia

On lynching

In February 1946, a honorably discharged black World War II veteran named Isaac Woodard returned home to South Carolina. When Woodard got off the bus in Batesburg, the police grabbed him, beat him and blinded him. This was a lynching in our community.

Now Sen. Lindsey Graham says this is what President Donald Trump is going through because the Democrats are trying to impeach him.

Graham calls the legal process to investigate Trump “a lynching in every sense.” Really, senator? Really?

It is odd that a lawmaker who previously took part in the process of impeaching a president now considers such a process to be tantamount to a lynching.

Graham’s judgment is very questionable.

Warren Hix Columbia

On Trump’s support

Don’t you people at The State understand that South Carolina voted for Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election?

Have you forgotten that the majority of people in South Carolina actually support Trump and like what he is doing for our country?

It seems that we are the “deplorables” to you people there at The State; 95% of what you print about Trump is negative.

What about us? Don’t we count?

Carolyn McNeill Lexington

On Christian voters

A recent letter writer stated that Christians were going to re-elect President Donald Trump.

The letter writer made it seem as though all Christians are planning to vote for Trump in 2020, but I know many Christians who will not vote for him.

The letter writer also suggested that abortion is the key issue, but abortion is one issue on which Jesus didn’t express an opinion.

Jesus did emphasize treating others as you want to be treated, extending help to the poor, following the example of the Good Samaritan in treating everyone as our neighbor and adhering to the truth.

Where in Trump’s tweets, speeches or actions do you find any indication of Jesus’ influence?

This time around those who follow the teachings of Jesus will have a clear picture of where Trump stands on the principles that Jesus cared about most.