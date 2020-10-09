The Democratic Party has done little to deserve any support from Christian voters

On the Democrats

In his recent op-ed piece Bob Inglis made an argument that conservatives Christians should support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump because of Trump’s “shady” past.

But as Christians we should support the lesser of the two evils, and at least Trump supports the Constitution and Christians. The Democratic Party does not.

During the 2012 election the Democrats kicked God of their party platform.

They attack Christian-owned businesses like Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby.

They are trying to restrict churches from meeting in person during this “pandemic” and verbally smear those that do so.

They try to silent Christians from using their faith while in office (look at the criticism, for example, of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett).

They stand firmly on abortion, even to the point of infanticide.

The Democratic Party is no friend to God and Christians.

Jesus made it clear: either you are for me or against me.

There is no middle ground.

I vote for Trump.

Earl Pathel, Lexington

On Trump

Some have condemned President Donald Trump’s optimism regarding the pandemic. But I agree with Trump, and I admire him for not giving into political correctness.

We should recall that we have been in far tougher spots throughout our history.

Just consider what Abraham Lincoln went through during the Civil War.

And just remember the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 on the day after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor:

“We will gain the inevitable conquest, so help us God.”

Danny House, West Columbia

On Christian voters

I need to respond to former Congressman Bob Inglis’ recent op-ed suggesting that President Donald Trump doesn’t deserve support from Christian conservatives.

This is not an election about whether Joe Biden is more likable than Trump.

We are voting on whether the Democratic or Republican platform is better for our country, and we Christians should look at what the election means for us.

Decision magazine, a publication produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has been sending out a special election guide for evangelicals.

It doesn’t tell us who to vote for; it simply states where Biden and Trump stand on many important issues regarding Christians.

I urge readers who genuinely care about our country to get a copy of the election guide; they can simply call the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at (877) 247-2426.

Thaddeus Houck Vincent, Sumter

On COVID-19

With COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now surpassing 210,000, President Donald Trump’s administration is presiding over the greatest single-event loss of life in American history with no end in sight.

With the November election looming, one wonders what are the Trump administration’s plans to minimize further loss of life.

Ned Rowe, Little Mountain

On Bob Inglis

Bob Inglis’ recent op-ed titled “Trump Doesn’t Deserve Support From Christian Conservatives” is an excellent example of rationalization.

Many things in America’s history — including the passing of Roe v. Wade in 1973 — are the very definition of evil; they represent events that should never have taken place.

Inglis’ attempt to convince God-fearing Christians that it is quite acceptable to endorse a pro-abortion presidential candidate is beyond reproach.

Doug Lawhead, Columbia

On the Girls LEAD Act

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming a more prevalent part of our every-day lives, the issue of education becomes more ignored as time passes.

Globally about 132 million girls between 6- to 17-years-old are not enrolled in school.

With this disparity of enrollment comes under-representation in many sectors of public life, including political leadership, the creation of more democratic societies, and equitable marriage representation.

For every year of continued secondary education, the likelihood of an adolescent girl marrying before the age of 18 decreases by 5%.

This issue may seem too large to handle at a time like this, but the bipartisan Girls LEAD Act will implement the measures necessary to promote girls’ participation in democracy, human rights and governance.

It will specifically address barriers preventing women from civil engagement and political participation, and it will support girl-led civil society organizations focused on increasing participation in the civic arena.

If Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were to become supporters of the Girls LEAD Act, the bill would likely get enough attention in order to finally win approval.

I urge Graham and Scott to consider supporting the Girls LEAD Act.

Stephanie Areford, Seneca