To defeat COVID-19, we must put more faith in science and less focus on politics

On COVID-19

A COVID-19 vaccine is only one intervention needed to defeat the coronavirus.

While the vaccine MAY work, doctors and advanced registered nurse practitioners may not proffer prescribing drugs or vaccines without good safety information (for example, five-to-10-year safety profiles).

Practitioners are usually independent thinkers who as a community help to determine the standard of care.

As such it is disheartening to witness a small percentage of nurses and doctors defying science at the expense of consumers of health care.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

These individuals contribute to societal confusion, which leads to fear, defiance and in some cases violence.

Health care practitioners are morally and ethically obligated to first “do no harm,” and this oath takes precedence over personal, religious and political points of view.

A less complex approach to defeating the coronavirus pandemic is to utilize practice protocols that are based on evidenced-based science.

The coronavirus is indeed a formidable opponent, as scientists cannot seem to isolate a consistent pattern of symptoms or treatment options that are universal to all patients.

However, they are clear on the need for a collaborative effort among practitioners and communities to consistently model behavior representative of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

What we need is less politicized medicine, less divisive political leadership and more organized communities and resources such as widespread PCR testing.

In the meantime — in lieu of a COVID-19 vaccine — our tax dollars may be better spent by providing the resources to improve our immune system, promote appropriate hygiene, practice social distancing and advocate for overall health maintenance.

As a practicing nurse of 25 years I implore my fellow citizens to consider the front-line health care workers who risk their lives to save others.

They deserve this consideration, as they cannot social distance themselves from patients who need their time and expertise.

Although many of us are frustrated with being inconvenienced, now is not the time to exercise rights of passage while others suffer the consequences.

History documents communities coming together during challenging events and atrocities that were designed to defeat and demoralize.

This segment of history needs to be on a continuous loop because we are worthy.

We can and will defeat and persevere, despite the challenges ahead.

Mindy Carithers, Lexington

On Nikki Setzler

It disturbs me greatly that so-called Republicans would vote for state Sen. Nikki Setzler, who is someone who stands on the platform of the Democratic Party.

All of these Republicans say they disregard the Democratic Party’s platform and yet they vote to return Setzler to office again and again.

If Setzler is such a “caring” conservative, he should not be in a political party that believes in:

▪ No borders.

▪ Globalism.

▪ Shipping jobs out of the USA to foreign countries.

▪ Abortion.

▪ Protecting of illegal aliens who entered the USA unlawfully.

▪ Barring charter schools and other alternatives to public schools.

▪ Taking God out of every part of America from pledge alliance to public prayer.

And the list goes on.

Being a “caring” conservative is about more than just being fiscally sound.

Setzler will not leave the Democratic Party because he believes in these very liberal policies — and because he does not want to lose seniority as the minority leader in the state Senate.

But 43 years is long enough for Setzler’s “caring” conservative act, and it is time for a real conservative like his opponent, Chris Smith, to be elected.

If you are truly a conservative Republican, you should not just settle for Setzler, who is wrong on all the major issues facing our state and country.

Setzler does not deserve to be re-elected when he supports a party that is moving farther and farther away from the cherished values that have made America great.

Instead of asking Republicans to disavow our conservative values to vote for him, Setzler should just leave the Democratic Party and become a true conservative Republican.

Tom Waring, West Columbia