South Carolina’s proposed ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban denies women’s rights

Abortion ban denies rights

Republican Senators of South Carolina want to deny women their constitutionally guaranteed right (Roe. V Wade, 1973) to make that most private and painful decision of whether to continue their pregnancy. At least four of the S.C. senators want to ban abortions arbitrarily at the first sign of a fetal heartbeat, even in case of rape or incest or genetic horror. These Republicans want to forbid, at the first sign of fetal heartbeat, any abortion.

It surprises me that Republicans’ profound concern for the life of a fetus exceeds their appreciation for the life and well-being of the woman. Do these guys have wives, sisters, mothers, daughters? Can they even imagine the trauma of rape or incest? Would they allow a jury of the other sex to deny them the opportunity to decide what is best for their family?

If they are so concerned about the life of a fetus, why aren’t they equally appalled about the horrendous and documented abuse of women by their significant others, most particularly in South Carolina, which remains near the top of states (or bottom) whose women are killed by men? South Carolina, you can do better. Women and conscientious thinkers, take this seriously.

Nancy Larsen, Lugoff

Promoting abortion isn’t unifying

How long does it take before some politician’s words fly off into the wind like a flock of birds that release their droppings on your head? Was not long enough for me after reading how President Biden will “unite the country” with codifying abortion, opening the floodgates for mass killings of the unborn.

No matter how many “unifying” things the president says he will do, this one’s like a rotten support beam that will cause an entire structure to collapse. Just before the swearing-in ceremony, Biden attended a church service. Was it to petition the Lord to toss out the 5th Commandment? (Thou shalt not kill!) Or was it just for optics? Seasoned politicians are good at this stuff, you know.

What hypocrisy is shown when, on the one hand, certain politicians will pull out all the stops on COVID-19 deaths, but will allow unborn children to be murdered with impunity? Yes, women do have a right to exercise control over their own bodies; but the developing embryo and fetus is not their body! Dire health emergencies are one thing. But destroying the physical cloak of a human soul is inexcusable, even if condoned by a president of the U.S.

Gene Ceccarelli, Okatie

SC must do better

Last week my husband (80) and I (75) received our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Prisma Health site. We are grateful. Although the online registration was confusing, actually getting the shots went smoothly, and staff were kind as well as professional. We anticipate getting our second dose in early February.

However, today I attempted to help a friend who does not drive, nor does she have access to the internet. I quickly learned that the ONLY way to register for the vaccine through the S.C. DHEC system is to have an email address and access to WiFi. My friend has neither. This is our public distribution system.

We have been told for months that this deadly virus is taking a greater toll among the poor and among people of color. And now, those same people have limited access to the vaccine. Where is the outreach to get the most vulnerable people vaccinated?

Of course, this isn’t news. Last spring, we learned that large numbers of S.C. school children were lagging behind or absent altogether from the educational process because of their lack of internet access. Surely, we can do better for ALL of our citizens.

Nancy Truluck, Columbia

On SC Attorney General’s actions

Signing onto the Texas lawsuit was clearly motivated by partisan loyalties, but he is challenging attempts to own up his error by saying the folks suing him are doing the same. It was blatant party politics. I want to know, as a taxpayer who disagrees with the AG’s decision to join the Texas lawsuit, if any taxpayer dollars were used. If so, I want a refund!

While Republicans may enjoy shutting the growing multitude of progressives’ voices out for now, we will continue to fight for our right to be heard. It is ludicrous that though many South Carolina residents voted for Joseph R. Biden in the last federal election, he received not a single electoral vote from our state. We need reform at so many levels. The status quo is not working!

Elizabeth Russell, Columbia