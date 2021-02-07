S.C.’s Republican Party members should focus on duty to the people, not the party

To the S.C. Republican Party

I see that the S.C. Republican Party has censured Congressman Tom Rice for voting for the impeachment of former President Trump. When a Congressional Representative is elected, he or she has a duty to the people, the state and the nation. And he has a duty to the Constitution, which he takes an oath to defend. Nowhere in Mr. Rice’s legal or historic duties does the ideological purity of the Republican Party figure in. By choosing to whine for the record about Mr. Rice’s actions, the S.C. Republican Party witlessly begs the following questions:

1. Where do you stand on the violent insurrection of Jan. 6?

2. Where do you stand on the violent and racist remarks by other Republican members of Congress?

3. Where is your resolution accepting the free and fair election of Joe Biden?

4. Where is your condemnation of election disinformation being peddled from within the Republican Party?

At least Congressman Rice was doing his job, regardless of how the party may feel about his actions. The S.C. Republican Party, however, is clearly derelict in its duty when it remains silent on domestic terrorists, racism and sedition within its party.

Elstun Lauesen, Summerville

Abortion ban an assault on religious liberty

S. 1, a bill to ban the medical procedure of abortion in South Carolina, is a direct assault on religious liberty. As the testimony by religious men during S.C. Senate hearings amply demonstrated, the bill is a statement of their religious beliefs and the beliefs of some senators. If passed, the S.C. government would force all women and medical practitioners to live in accordance with these beliefs. I am a Christian who believes strongly in free will and separation of church and state – the government must not force any one religion on its citizens. The S.C. House will be voting on this bill. If passed, it will set a terrible precedent for the erosion of religious liberty. If people have religious beliefs about this or any other medical procedure, they should oppose it through their religious practices, not through force of government.

Arlene B. Andrews, Blythewood

Abortion is murder

Abortion is murder. That’s just the fact. The Holy Bible says God knows every hair on our heads, and He knows us in our mother’s womb! He also says in the Ten Commandments, “Thou shalt not kill.” Women do not have a right to do what they please with God’s body; The Holy Bible says our bodies are God’s Temple. Therefore, we should do with them what God commands, and murder isn’t one of them. When there’s a heartbeat, there’s obvious life. The world/Satan would have us think differently, but as Joshua said, “As for me and my house, we shall follow the Lord.”

Susie Szasz, Lugoff

Thankful for COVID-19 vaccine

I just returned from receiving my first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Prisma Health drive-thru in Columbia. I am over 70 and did not have an appointment.

The experience could not have been better. It was well organized, efficient, and caring. Everyone I came into contact with was cheerful, helpful, and knowledgeable.

I want to thank the hundreds of healthcare professionals, members of the National Guard, students, and volunteers that stood out in the rain and cold to make this all happen. It is a testament to our ability to come together to overcome this pandemic without regard to our age, our race, our religion, or political affiliation.

John G. Richards V, Lugoff

Santee Cooper’s reliance on coal

Santee Cooper’s efforts to reach an agreement with Century Aluminum on extending a power contract highlights the state-owned utility’s disappointing continued reliance on coal.

The agreement is for the coal-fired Winyah Generating Station to provide power to Century through 2023 -- a power plant that has been operating without a state water quality permit for 10 years. So instead of quickly phasing out coal, as most utilities have, Santee Cooper continues to rely heavily on it.

It’s long past time for Santee Cooper to close its coal-fired plants. Based on the utility’s track record and finances, I’m concerned it may never happen.

Sandra Bundy, Murrells Inlet