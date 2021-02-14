S.C. legislators insist mask mandates are government overreach. Abortion ban isn’t?

Government overreach

Many in S.C. insist mask mandates are examples of the government trying to control our bodies. I suspect more than a few members of the S.C. legislature fall into that group. However, the vast majority of legislators think control of the female reproductive system should absolutely be a function of government.

Roads, bridges and dams in the state are crumbling; rivers and streams are being polluted by industry; low-income residents struggle to get even basic healthcare; many students simply don’t have online access; teachers have been promised raises that haven’t materialized; homelessness is increasing; and, by the time this is published, well over 7,000 South Carolinians will have died from a virus whose spread could have been slowed by masks!

But the legislators will go home to report they’ve accomplished something terrific by banning virtually all abortions. In reality, they will likely not have dealt with any of the real challenges faced by the state. Instead, they will have spent much of the legislative session playing doctor!

Louise Plodinec, Aiken

Vote to impeach

After watching the evidence presented during impeachment trial, it is unthinkable any elected official witnessing or experiencing the events would not vote to impeach. The evidence created an undeniable connection to ex-president Trump and the day’s events through tweets, audio recordings, and videos that overwhelmingly showed his direct role and culpability.

Equally as disturbing as what Trump did was what he did not do. Even as the events were unfolding, he did not tweet to advise all to stop, to stand back and stand down. His name, among all the names on record for contacting the national guard, remained notably absent.

With each hour, fears increased as did wonder at why no troops had been sent to assist. The president had never authorized troops, had contacted no one about the status conditions. Instead, he contacted a senator about delaying election certification. What must other nations think about a leader who disregards the lives of citizens? Our senators must vote to impeach.

Sharon Leff, Charleston

Double standards

When Blacks are targeted and murdered in ever increasing numbers by racial terrorists, the nation denies the problem, blames the victims, exonerates and rewards the racist and denies the dangers of a race war and terrorist insurrection. When the nation’s Capitol is attacked by racial terrorists, the Government reclassifies them as “domestic terrorists,” and everyone is demanding accountability and justice.

America still is suffering from double standards and inequality — one justice for its Black citizenry and another for itself and its Government. In truth, any terrorist act of violence against a group of American citizens should be an act of domestic terrorism and treated as a punishable threat against the Nation. For the Nation is its people.

I thought that we had military and federal agencies that are sworn to protect this nation against enemies foreign and domestic. The American military and Federal agencies have failed to live up to its oath. America failed to protect its Black citizenry from terrorism, and the terrorists have now come to their house to roost.

O.W. Prince, Jr., Sumter

Republican party on trial

Democrats are trying the whole Republican Party. This is a trial against the President and all of his followers, from mild mannered, hardworking Americans, up to Senator Cruz who simply wanted to discuss what he thought were election irregularities within the utmost public forum, the Senate.

With majorities in all of the top federal institutions, this is the moment to expand the Democrat Party to a point where this country becomes a one party country. Machine is already in motion. Proposals to convert District of Columbia into a State are on. Discussions to expand the Supreme Court are also on the table. What about all these illegal citizens in the U.S.? A path to citizenship for the millions of illegals who will vote once they obtain the citizenship.

Now, you might think there is nothing wrong with a one party system. Sure, just ask the citizens of Yugoslavia post Second World War. But, this is not a poor, war ravaged country, which was easy to manipulate and impose a one party dictatorship. This is my America, the country of the free, the country of brave! Is it?

Miren Ivankovic, Clemson