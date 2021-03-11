Young disabled persons should’ve been included in initial phase of COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines for the disabled

I am writing on behalf of myself and many others like me. I have a disabling neuromuscular disease that confines me to a power wheelchair and weakens the respiratory system. My younger brother died five years ago from pneumonia, which is what typically kills people with this disease.

Yet, the state of South Carolina has decided that I am not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine until Phase 1c has been implemented. I am not quite old enough to be included in the current Phase 1a group receiving the vaccination.

I have asked local media, to no avail, to please ask DHEC and the Governor’s office a direct question: Why are the disabled excluded from being able to receive this potentially life-saving measure NOW? Several states have already included the disabled in their first round of vaccinations. But here I sit, watching smiling politicians receive their vaccinations while I have rarely been able to leave my home for one whole year. Shame on you, Governor McMaster.

Cindie Ashley-Gillis, Irmo

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted prior to the state’s announcement that people with preexisting conditions are now included in the new Phase 1b.

Puzzles and comics

The recent changes made are not positive changes, especially to the comics and crossword puzzle. The smaller print makes it much harder to read. Also, the puzzle needs to be realigned. With the puzzle at the top, the clues are covered by your arm as you work the puzzle.

The new comic strips also will not appeal to older readers; they’re juvenile in nature. Please go back to the previous format. Thank you.

Lois Curtin, Lexington

Teen e-cigarette use

While headlines focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot be distracted from another epidemic that threatens the youth of the Palmetto State. Teen e-cigarette use continues to be alarmingly high. Youth vaping and tobacco use is predominantly driven by flavored tobacco products. The sole intent of these products is to perpetuate a cycle of addiction. Please make no mistake; there is no safe level of consumption.

Regrettably, legislation has been introduced in both the House and Senate to curb the right of local communities to pass laws on smoking products that address flavors, ingredients and licensing restrictions. Perhaps a win for Big Tobacco, this legislation is a big loss for communities that aim to protect the health of our young people.

As a pulmonary physician who sees daily the long-term effects of tobacco and nicotine-based products, I can confirm the need to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is critical. Please ask your House and Senate member to oppose H.3681 and S.498.

Todd W. Gandy, MD; Columbia

Pro-life?

The S.C. Senate is currently passing a bill to allow state executions to be committed by electric chair or firing squad. Many of the people on death row are disproportionately people of color. This takes the life of the person and is the opposite of pro-life. The same S.C. state House and Senate leaders last month passed the Fetal Heartbeat bill, claiming that a fetus is a life and they don’t want to kill unborn children. Instead of supporting people who are actually alive, the S.C. government simply wants to control women’s decision-making. The hypocrisy in the S.C. government is astounding. To be pro-life should mean valuing all lives, and getting rid of the cruel and biased death penalty.

Kyla Saphir, Columbia

Presidents’ burials

Once again, South Carolina is among the most under-educated states in the country. But one of the most important issues facing the state’s Republicans is sponsoring a bill that will allow former President Trump to be buried on the State House grounds if he’s not permitted to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Perhaps if members of the state legislature were to focus more on getting the state educated, then school kids would learn that of the 39 deceased Presidents, only two are buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Of the most recently deceased Presidents, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Bush, are all buried at their libraries/museums.

Mike Evans, Columbia