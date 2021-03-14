Defending earmarks is ‘not smart,’ and the entire practice should be eliminated in SC

Rutherford earmarks

In response to the statement in The State newspaper ascribed to Todd Rutherford regarding earmarks in the state budget, “These are not hidden earmarks. They are only hidden from the people that aren’t smart enough to know where to look to find it.” Please include me in the “not smart” group. Also include the House and Senate members in either the “not so smart group” or put them in the “we’re smart enough, but just as sleazy group.”

There is no individual who can defend the practice of “earmarks” and the veil used to hide them. Therefore, I will be voting against anyone not working to eliminate this shady practice and I would encourage other voters to consider how “smart” they are and how to defend themselves against the arrogance of “political gall.”

By the way, does the maxim of “it’s not illegal” carry into politicians’ personal lives as well. Can I trust them to be honorable, equitable, trustworthy; or must I read all the fine print? Oops, there is my lack of intellect being exposed. Thank you Larson and Caplan on your work exposing this practice to us “not smart” readers.

Richard Morton, Aiken

Wade Hampton

I hope that before the USC Presidential Commission on University History renames the Wade Hampton College, the Commission members will read the excellent biography “Wade Hampton” by Walter Brian Cisco. Dr. Cisco argues that whereas Wade Hampton shared the racial prejudices common in all sections of the U.S. during the 19th century, he was a progressive on racial matters when compared to racists like “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman and “King” Cole Blease. His political defeat in the 1890s came because he resisted the intense racism of his opponents.

In his final speech to the U.S. Senate, Senator Hampton said, “... I, in opposition to the feelings and apprehensions of many of my fellow-citizens, urged them, not only to deal justly with the Negroes, but to accord to them all the rights which would necessarily follow their enfranchisement … not because it was politic, but because it was right.” One of Wade Hampton’s final statements on the day he died was: “All my people, black and white — God bless them all.”

The late great Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill, made this wise observation: “If the present tries to sit in judgment on the past, it will lose the future.”

Rev. Bill Bouknight, Columbia

Few good men

There are a few good men! I have met some. But other men sign edicts and celebrate their righteousness and wisdom. They gleefully try to replace the Constitution’s Roe v. Wade with the fetal heartbeat bill, denying a woman’s right to her own body choices. After all, they surmise, isn’t the amalgamation of cells that do not yet even resemble a human form in a woman’s body more important than the girl or woman herself?

These politicians don’t care about the one who knows her life will be forever altered because of this unwanted pregnancy. And please don’t blame her alone. Such politicians proclaim God’s love and judgment as their guiding star, while ignoring that God’s son demonstrated only love and forgiveness for people in difficult circumstances.

Unfortunately, so many of us have mastered the language of pious judgment and of superiority. Pitiful! The fetal heartbeat bill should be repealed.

Nancy Larsen, Lugoff

SC teachers

South Carolina ranks 42 out of the 50 states in education. Our teacher shortage is growing worse. Instead of creating an environment conducive for attracting and keeping educators, the powers that be penalize professional educators who have to leave their jobs in the middle of a global pandemic to protect themselves and their families. People who join the armed forces know up front that their lives may be required in service. Educators should not be expected to give their lives for their teaching profession, even though many already have. All the while, our governor continues to push for a full-time return to the classroom without making COVID-19 vaccines a priority for the faculty. Teachers are not even offered hazard pay. Perhaps if teachers were allowed to have input into this situation, they could offer practical solutions. Has anyone tried? Until the governor and superintendent of education give our educators more benefit of the doubt, we will remain educationally ranked in the bottom of our country.

Elizabeth Jones, Columbia