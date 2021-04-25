Commercial, rental property taxes need to be reduced to fix Columbia’s growth problem

Property taxes

I’ve followed the discussion about solutions to the problems identified by the City of Columbia’s property-tax study with great interest.

What is clear to me is that achieving solutions will require cooperation between the Mayor, City Council and Richland County Council.

Specifically, we need to work together on reducing commercial and rental property taxes. That one issue has a disproportionately negative effect on home values, business growth and the price renters pay. When we say we want more affordable housing, we should be focusing on making the housing people are already in more affordable.

Renters across Columbia are paying more because of the high property taxes we charge commercial real estate owners, who then pass those costs to renters. Those rates have to be reduced and that will take a joint effort by the city and county.

If we’re able to do this together, and I think we can, the benefits would be immediate and long-lasting.

While we can’t offer existing small businesses and homegrown companies the same benefits that work in attracting huge businesses, reducing our commercial property tax rates would allow Columbia to compete with other South Carolina cities that have grown at a rate Columbia has not.

Joe Walker, Richland County council member

Earmarks

I commend the reporters’ work and coverage on the April 18th article “Do SC lawmakers want light on hidden earmarks?”. This is an excellent example of the power of the press in supporting the preservation of our democracy. I would suggest that reporters not only ask legislators if they will sponsor a bill to eliminate earmarks, but will also lead the writing of the bill and when will they do it. Many of us know that politicians will make a statement to create a positive image for themselves, but will not follow through on that statement unless they are made to commit to the statement.

Gary DuBowy, Columbia

Social workers

Now more than ever, we need social workers in our schools. The recent pandemic has highlighted the barriers to learning that many students face — homelessness and hunger, learning and developmental difficulties, lack of internet access. School social workers are uniquely trained to help address these barriers, pairing students with needed resources and serving as a bridge between the school, the family and the community.

The NASW Standards for School Social Work Services, recommends that schools staff one social worker for every 250 students. In South Carolina, social workers are often responsible for over 1,000 students. In some districts, there are no social workers, building that bridge of communication and locating resources for our neediest students.

South Carolina Department of Education 2021 Legislative Priorities include ensuring the safety and wellness of South Carolina students by increasing the number of nurses and school resource officers. I believe that in order to keep our children safe and well, an increase in school social workers must also be a priority.

We cannot wait for another crisis to remind us of how valuable social workers are to students in South Carolina. The time is now to increase the number of school social workers.

Lisa Peters, Columbia

Sandhills improvements

Those infrastructure improvements being proposed for the Sandhills area are wonderful! However, none of them seem to address the one thing that is killing (has killed?) the Sandhills Shopping Center: Crime. A nice dog park is not going to stop people from being afraid to go to the Sandhills Center at night. The improvements will be welcome, but in some respects may be a waste of money.

Dan L. Siculan, Columbia

Migrant children

How can Henry McMaster, who professes to be a Christian, be so cruel as to issue a decree that not a single unaccompanied migrant child shall enter South Carolina? Think of the desperate ten year old boy crying in the desert who was on all the news channels last week. I believe McMaster has sold his soul to the devil.

Anne B. Harmon, Lexington