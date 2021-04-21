A revitalization plan near Village at Sandhill is nearly complete. Here’s what’s in it

A Richland County plan to revitalize the area around the Village at Sandhill shopping center is nearing completion.

ReDiscover Sandhills is a mission to transform the area around the massive and often overlooked shopping center and the Clemson agricultural research property in order to connect more residents to nearby businesses and attract private investment, according to the plan.

“The draft plan addresses community needs related to safety and also related to infrastructure and lighting, and improving the identity of the community and beautification to help with business recruitment in the area,” said Jesica Mackey, representative for District 9 in Richland County Council that covers the Village at Sandhill.

Former District 9 Councilman Chip Jackson, who passed away last year, started working on the project to change the area into a thriving center and community in 2019.

The growing northeast is very highly-trafficked, said Mackey, so her goal is to make the area more walkable, safer for drivers and improved for nearby residents. Residents have felt the need for a change as well, citing safety and vacancies at the shopping center as concerns.

“Oh it’s definitely gone downhill drastically,” said northeast resident Darren Bean about the shopping center. “With the lack of security, as I should say, and the higher crime, we don’t even go there as much anymore. Even though it’s five minutes from our house, we may go use the Lowe’s grocery store, but that’s about it.”

Bean said his family moved to the area because of the convenience of the Village at Sandhill six years ago, but since then the village is not the same.

The planning area includes the Richland Northeast Industrial Park along Clemson Road, businesses and homes near the intersection of Two Notch and Spears Creek Road, and the Sandhills area east of the Village at Sandhill. The entire area is about 800 acres.

The neighborhood master plan includes:

▪ Redesigning Spears Creek Church Road to create a “village-feel” with the streetscaping and additional lanes.

▪ Creating a branded-theme for the Clemson Road industrial area to be known as the Sandhills Business Park and for a Two Notch Road business corridor to be the Sandhills Retail Corridor. This would include signage, banners and landscaping.

▪ Adding additional bus stops and shelters for The COMET public transportation system.

▪ Partnering with Clemson Sandhill Research and Education Center for public educational programs and events.

▪ Adding recreational elements like a dog park or greenway.

▪ Beautifying the entire area and adding affordable housing to nearby subdivisions and vacant lots.

▪ Adding safety measures to the area, like emergency 911 call boxes at and around the Village at Sandhill.

The Village at Sandhill and Clemson agricultural research property are not the central focuses of the revitalization plan, but are included in the recommendations for the area.

The public still has time to comment on the final draft of the plan at a virtual forum at 6 p.m. on April 22. The link to the forum can be found on Richland County’s website, richlandcountysc.gov, under “events.” After the forum, the county planning commission will review the plan before it’s voted on by county council.

Mackey does not have an estimate on the timeline for this project yet. The first task to be completed in the plan will be determined by a mix of the community’s input to be discussed in the upcoming forum and available funding for the county.