Homophobic rhetoric from religious leaders is pushing Americans away from churches

Religious leaders

On April 21, The State reported that some conservative religious leaders pushed lawmakers to remove provisions of a proposed hate crimes bill that would have extended protections to members of the LGBTQ community. Tony Beam, the S.C. Baptist Convention Public Policy Director, said “Religious leaders worry that the current bill later could lead to a law used to prosecute Christians, specifically Christian Evangelicals, for talking about their stances on homosexuality and transgenderism.” In other words, they are so afraid of being called out for their homophobic rhetoric that they will not support a bill that calls for extra punishment for those who violently attack people because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity. Instead, these religious leaders see themselves as victims of persecution.

According to a recent Gallup poll report, church membership in America has declined by 20% in the past two decades, with the greatest losses among young adults. Apparently they are particularly sensitive to that kind of hypocrisy.

Fortunately, there are other faith leaders (and lawmakers like Brad Hutto) who understand that the command to “love your neighbor” means ALL of your neighbors, no exceptions. I hope their voices prevail.

Miriam Johnson, Columbia

Planting trees

For Earth Day this year, Governor McMaster distributed thousands of loblolly pine seeds to people around the state to plant trees and prevent flooding. This gesture will do little to help erosion and climate change without real legislation to protect wetlands and old growth trees near the abundant creeks and rivers in S.C.

I live near Gills Creek in a neighborhood of Columbia, and our street was completely devastated by the 2015 flood. Every house on our block had water damage so badly that most needed to be torn down. By 2017, builders began to come in and tear down houses on the creek, cut down all the old sturdy pines, and build new bigger houses next to Gills Creek.

At the same time, the city cut down hundreds of trees in a forest next to the creek to replace the sewer lines without replanting any trees. These actions have resulted in less protection from erosion and increased flooding. If McMaster truly wants to protect the wetlands and the natural S.C. environment, he can pass laws that protect these important natural spaces from development, plant trees to decrease flooding, and reduce climate change all at the same time.

Kyla Saphir, Columbia

Medical marijuana

During this season of rebirth, I was disheartened to read the article written by the chief of SLED, Mark Keel, opposing Senate bill 150, which is currently residing in the Senate. I respect Chief Keel and everything he has done to protect our communities, but am dismayed that he is misrepresenting this compassionate medical marijuana bill. A tightly regulated medical marijuana program should be lowest on what should be a long list of priorities.

S. 150 is a narrowly crafted, conservative bill. It does not allow smoking or raw cannabis, and it is limited to severe, debilitating medical conditions. Suffering patients should not risk the indignity and trauma of arrest. SB 150 would finally allow patients to access lab-tested cannabis safely. It would also give veterans and others with severe injuries and illnesses a less dangerous alternative to opiates. After six long years, we hope you agree the S.C. Compassionate Care Act deserves a vote on the floor. Now is South Carolina’s time to embrace positive change and to stand up for its vulnerable, not to live in fear.

Judy Ghanem, Murrells Inlet

VA healthcare

I feel it is high time to dispel the stereotypical, negative opinion about the Veteran Affairs medical system. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard VA medical center “horror stories” from both the visual and print media, but I’ve literally never heard anything good. I will be the one to start. My primary care physician, Dr. Raghu Boppana, is hands down the best doctor I’ve ever had in my nearly 65 years. He’s not one to rush you in and out. He talks to me on a personal level and truly exudes care. Even the VA Medical Center in Columbia is amazingly patient friendly. I’m actually sitting in the aforementioned hospital as I write this, and I literally feel like I’m being treated like royalty.

I am extremely satisfied with the VA medical system!

Jeff Jones, Greer