The numbers show the U.S. has a gun violence problem. Isn’t it time we do something?

Gun violence

The second amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Some believe this is a right to own any type and number of guns. Others think the Founding Fathers were only referring to the need for arms in order to fight a tyrannical government.

Words can be misinterpreted, especially words written over 200 years ago. Numbers, however, aren’t easily misconstrued. Here are some gun violence numbers, according to Brady:

Every day, 316 people are shot in the U.S. Among these, 106 people die. Gun homicides kill more than 1,600 children per year. Since Columbine, there have been more than 238 school shootings. Seventy-three percent of homicides committed in the United States are gun related. In England and Wales, that number is 4 percent.

The weekend of June 4th we wear orange in remembrance of victims of gun violence. Isn’t it beyond time to truly honor them by looking at what other countries are doing right, and what we are doing wrong?

Florence Barba, Myrtle Beach

Horseshoe crabs article

Horseshoe crabs (HSC) are processed safely to produce a vital health reagent. It was appalling to read Chiara Eisner’s article regarding Charles River Laboratories’ (CRL) use of horseshoe crabs. The implication that CRL paid for biased research is an affront to scientists at the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium, S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and CRL.

Scientific studies not reported include: 1) a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service publication that concluded, from a 20-year study, that LAL bleeding had no detrimental impact on long-term survival of female HSC; 2) a peer-reviewed study by Dr. Kendrick at SCDNR that marsh grasses, not sandy beaches, are preferred spawning habitat for HSC; 3) a report by the leading red-knot scientist, Deborah Cramer, that the main threat to this migratory bird is global warming, not lack of HSC eggs.

CRL has 30-years’ experience documenting that its HSC handling and processing is harmless. HSC are now less frequently seen spawning on beaches because the sand replaced after Hurricane Matthew is devoid of sufficient microfauna nutrition for HSC eggs; millions of females are found in adjacent marshes. CRL continues to comply with a plethora of State and Federal regulations.

James Cooper, retired PharmD, Greensboro

Alzheimer’s

It’s safe to say we all know the huge impact the past year has had on our community. For the 95,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in South Carolina, it’s been especially difficult.

What many don’t know is that the prevalence of Alzheimer’s is about 1.5-2x higher in Hispanics and African Americans. However, there’s currently very little diversity among clinical trial populations in Alzheimer’s research, making it difficult to help these patients.

The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in these trials by expanding outreach and education.

As a pharmacist and public health professional, I have a passion for health equity and understand the need for equal representation in clinical trials. I believe the ENACT Act will be successful in doing so. Please ask Rep. Joe Wilson, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott for their support in this exciting piece of legislation to better serve all those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Laura Margaret Joseph, Cayce

Charter Schools

As a former S.C. public school teacher, I’m writing in response to Jay Ambrose’s recent article titled “Charter Schools are an answer to student’s needs“ that appeared June 3rd in The State. Studies, along with my own anecdotal observations, show a close correlation between a child’s academic performance and the degree of parental involvement with the child’s education. Sadly, Ambrose and many others seem to blame teachers, their methods and unions for students’ poor performances and the disappointing state of education in general, while uninvolved parents are seldom viewed as being a large, if not the largest part, of the problem. Until this politically incorrect truth is openly acknowledged and confronted, the very best teachers, methods and charter schools will fail to substantially improve our country’s overall system of education. No school — including the best charters — can provide active parental involvement, which students also need.

William Q. Brunson, Sumter