Gov. Henry McMaster is playing a dangerous game with COVID-19 vaccines AP

What is McMaster’s game on vaccines?

When the pandemic hit us early last year, Gov. Henry McMaster did the right thing: He urged us all to wear masks, socially distance and take other precautions consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the vaccines first became available here earlier this year, he urged everyone to get a shot as soon as possible. So why lately has he acted like he’s pushing for the vice presidential spot on the Donald Trump ticket in 2024?

A few weeks ago, he urged unvaccinated South Carolinians to get a shot “if you want one,” all but declaring that “if you don’t want one,” that’s OK too. Now he’s urging resistance to clergy and other grassroots volunteers’ door-to-door efforts to get shots in the unvaccinated as soon as possible to save them from the original virus and its more lethal delta variant.

Why is the governor suddenly actively seeking to kill his fellow South Carolinians? If common decency is not sufficient motivation for him, maybe this will be: A substantial number of the still-unvaccinated are likely his political supporters, so why not go to the trouble of trying to keep them alive?

- Harry F. Smithson, Columbia

Convention Center expansion will pay off

I really appreciate the July 9 editorial encouraging our elected leaders to move forward with the expansion of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. (thestate.com, “If Columbia builds it, they will come. Convention center expansion good for SC’s capital”) Several weeks ago, when I realized the project was in jeopardy of being lost, I decided to get involved and become active in bringing the value of the project to the attention of business leaders in the community.

The past several weeks have brought back memories of when I became involved with the planning and construction of the arena and convention center 20-plus years ago.

I am reminded of an editorial The State published on Sept. 18, 1996, that stated “Collaboration with Lexington County on the issue was doomed.” That editorial and the prediction of the project being doomed inspired me to dedicate my time and energy for several years to the completion of the USC Colonial Life Arena and the Convention Center. I also had the honor of serving as the chair of the Convention Center Authority during the planning and construction and grand opening.

The project transformed and began the revitalization of the Vista district. Here we are 20 years later with another opportunity to take another step forward for our community. Thanks for your support.

- Bill Dukes, Columbia

Women paved the way to today’s GOP

As I read about the Columbia City of Women initiative’s dedication of the sculpture “The Architecture of Strength” on June 17, (1A, “Columbia City of Women unveils sculpture on downtown corner”) I was reminded of the Midlands women who made history developing the modern Republican Party into the supermajority status of today in South Carolina.

Beginning with only one elected Republican official in the county to now all Republicans and one Democrat, I cherish having served in 1969 with Lexington County Republican Chairwoman Joyce Gilliam and her mother, Treasurer Evelyn “Ma” Davis, and Johnnie Neese, the first woman to run for state Senate for Lexington County. Even though she lost, her run led to Sherry Shealy in 1970 being elected South Carolina’s youngest legislator in the state House.

In Richland County, extraordinary leadership was provided by County Chairwoman Joyce Hearn working with National Committeewoman Martha Edens. They were a dynamic team, electing state Sen. Floyd Spence to Congress along with Leone Castles as one of the first women elected to County Council, and then Joyce to the state House with June Shissias and Joan Brady. Dolores Ellis was a courageous pioneer in 1964 as a successful plaintiff overturning a slate law that barred political and racial minorities from being elected.

State Rep. Floyd Spence once correctly said to me that it was women who courageously began the modern Republican Party, as many men were fearful their businesses could suffer if they were identified with an opposition to the “all-powerful” Democrats.

- Rep. Joe Wilson

The COVID-19 numbers should be clear to all

The author of a July 18 letter to the editor (5B) makes some interesting points about deaths associated with COVID-19, but we should take a closer look at actual numbers from a more recent year: In 2017 10,418 people died from heart disease and 10,356 from cancer. No. 3 was accidents at 3,147 deaths. Assuming the numbers haven’t changed much since 2017, that means COVID-19, with 8,662 deaths, would now be the third leading cause of death in South Carolina.

More significantly, there are currently no vaccines that will prevent deaths from heart disease or cancer, but there are vaccines that will prevent 99.2% of COVID-19 deaths. Why would you be opposed?

- Henry Nechemias, Columbia

Big college sports are about the big money

Sixty-five million dollars. That’s what Clemson University will spend on a new scoreboard and stadium upgrades. How many homeless shelters would this fund?

This seems to be the trend in our nation’s college athletics programs, not just at Clemson. Bigger is better — bigger stadiums, practice facilities, coaches’ salaries, scoreboards. But I have to ask: What kind of an example does this set for the students and professors in these learning institutions? (They are still learning institutions, aren’t they?)

Prioritizing athletics programs over education has become the standard, not the exception. Sure, a pretty stadium looks good on TV and may even attract a few students, but wouldn’t a world-class undergraduate program do the same? And don’t tell me this is “private money.” There is no such thing in our public education system.

I am hopeful that our universities will get back to their main mission: educating our future leaders. And maybe at the same time they’ll teach them another valuable lesson about good stewardship.

- Beth Trump, Columbia





