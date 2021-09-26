Student proud to see USC, Furman & other schools honored for sustainability work

File: Furman University Greenville News

Support carbon pricing

As a student at the University of South Carolina, I was proud to read The State’s recent article recognizing awards given to SC universities for their sustainability efforts.

These initiatives by Furman and other schools will help preserve South Carolina’s beauty for years to come.

These universities are training the climate leaders of tomorrow; however, the reduced carbon footprint of a handful of schools is not enough to halt climate change for our state as a whole.

To protect our air from pollution and our infrastructure from stronger storms, we need to act now.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carbon pricing is one solution that will protect our state’s environment and our health, and will encourage more organizations to follow the lead of our universities.

Carbon pricing is on the table in Washington.

By contacting lawmakers to let them know that carbon pricing is important to our state, we can all contribute to the work that our universities have begun.

Ben Hurley, Columbia

Who’s zooming who?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

How pleasant to see a picture of a Democrat and a Republican joining together to try and save S.C. lives!

Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, recently appealed to fellow legislators to at least allow local leaders to protect their constituents.

How I wish that Gov. McMaster was willing to fight “to the gates of hell” to protect S.C. lives.

Instead he and our AG are busy filing lawsuits against cities, counties and the federal government.

It is apparent to me that these politicians want to control us the way they complain that President Biden wants to control them!

Who’s zooming who?

How soon is it that we can replace some of these folks? Kudos to Sen. Shealy and Rep. Johnson for their work. I suspect they have seen the hospital situation and lost someone like so many of us.

Cheryl Sapp McManus, Lexington

Golf course action disturbing

After reading the article about the killing of Canada geese by Timberlake Golf Club, words cannot express my disgust.

These beautiful birds are being tortured and killed for acting like birds. The article mentioned that 50 birds generate two and one half tons of poop per year.

How many tons of chemical fertilizer does the golf course pour out each year, some of it leaching into Lake Murray?

I will never play that course again, and I encourage all people who love animals to do the same. The birds were there before the golf course.

Jim Nantz, Columbia

Dispose of masks properly

There is much debate regarding the effectiveness of non K95 face coverings in inhibiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. My point here is not to debate the use of them, but to address their disposal.

You can go nowhere without seeing used face covering litter. Proper disposal would seem to require treating them as bio-hazardous waste.

Instead they are indiscriminately tossed to the ground. In addition, most are not biodegradable and so will remain intact possibly for hundreds of years, littering our landscapes and waterways via the storm drains many will wash down.

My request is that if you choose to wear a covering, please be considerate of your fellow citizens and the environment.

Please put your used masks in waste receptacles so they won’t remain in parking lots, ditches and waterways.

David Finch, Blythewood