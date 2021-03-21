With leadership and boldness, Columbia can and will be a special place

South Carolina voters line up Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, outside the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office. There will be municipal election in Columbia in 2021. mschechter@thestate.com

Editor’s note: This if the fourth in a four-part opinion series.

The path toward a new, prosperous Columbia is possible with a plan and a commitment.

There is a formula for success, thanks to the identification of challenges laid out in the independent, third-party analysis of the property-tax issue in the city.

We now know precisely how high property taxes have stifled growth here over the past 10 years in contrast to the success of cities of comparable size across the state.

The first step is to admit there is a problem and find the resolve to commit to a solution.

For that, we must look to our mayor.

No one else has the leverage to bridge the interests of sometimes-competing economic entities (think the University of South Carolina, numerous city and county councils, local chambers of commerce, multi-county economic development organizations and even various neighborhood associations); no one else has the bully pulpit to present a positive, unified message to recruit investment across economic sectors; and no one else has the authority to unify and streamline the energy and efforts of the city’s business and economic development offices to invite and promote growth.

Only the mayor can do that. When led by a powerful voice with a vision, people will not just follow, they will give you their best.

To recap this series, the path forward should look like this:

Streamline and empower the zoning and permitting departments at the city. We need to make the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, and City Council the only entities someone needs to gain approval from to build a project. We can fast-track good projects developers want to put here but don’t because of red tape and unnecessary costs.

The second step is removing barriers such as on-site parking requirements and allowing developers downtown to add new buildings and increase density to bring additional property taxes and remove deal-killing water and sewer expansion fees. A change in the parking requirement would mean fewer empty parking lots and more actual businesses.

Third, we must make the appearance of our city a priority. Sidewalks, medians, street corners and intersections must be conscientiously landscaped and maintained, an effort that may best be served by privatizing it as has worked elsewhere. Burying power lines and targeting Columbia’s most valuable, highly trafficked corners for development will erase some of our city’s most glaring eyesores. We must take care of the assets we already have that are in disrepair before expanding or adding new projects. If the city makes appearance a priority, perhaps more residents will as well.

Further challenges lie in finding a positive solution to the situation of competing school districts whose desire to attract students has resulted in skyrocketing costs and some of the highest school property tax rates in South Carolina and lowering Columbia’s excessively high commercial property tax rate by at least 25 percent to be able to better compete economically.

With a mayor who can unify economic development efforts across the city and provide a vision and a plan everyone can believe in, all this is possible. Other cities have proven this.

Columbia can be special and should be. Our advantages — several distinguished institutions of higher learning, the state Capitol and all of state government, the Army’s largest basic training base — provide security and stability. They are not going away, and that is attractive to retail and commercial businesses that depend upon those demographics.

But we must make sure those businesses — the tech firms, the hotels, the restaurants, the retail stores and the more traditional banking and insurance sectors — want to be here because they see a beautiful, well-kept city that makes it easy for them to invest.

It is time that the remarkable economic growth the state of South Carolina and cities of comparable size have enjoyed over the past decade be enjoyed here, too.

Because while it is true a rising tide lifts all boats, it cannot lift a boat with anchors down. Once we lift those anchors, it will be remarkable how fast we rise.

Joe E. Taylor, Jr. is CEO of Park and Washington LLC and a lifelong resident of Columbia. He also served as S.C. Secretary of Commerce from February 2005 through January 2011 and led the state’s efforts to land the national economic deal of the year in 2009 and again in 2010.