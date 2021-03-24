S.C. law enforcement officials are right: Say no to open carry of firearms

As a former judge and member of the S.C. House of Representatives, I am watching the current debate over open carry legislation with a wide range of frustrating emotions. One must ask why now, with all the challenges faced by so many, are we fixing something that is not broken? There are unneeded and unwanted challenges this will create from the safety of police officers and the public to other wide-ranging impacts that are not being seriously considered.

As someone who has strongly supported the 2nd Amendment, I also support basic common sense. So, to be frank, there are many more important issues the General Assembly should be focused on than this one at the present time.

Why now? Our state and nation are as divided with more incivility and unrest than I can ever remember. Emotions are high, confrontations are common, and most would agree that adding visible handguns to such a toxic mix is asking for more, certainly not less, tension in communities.

A great number of law enforcement officials across the state, and the head of the State Law Enforcement Division, are unified in opposition to this bill, and that really ought to be enough.

Supporters have gone so far as to say that “law enforcement will just have to adapt” to this new reality. A reality that simply does not need to be. Open carry makes it harder for law enforcement to determine who may or may not have just committed a crime, or who is and who is not a threat in any given situation, to public and officer safety. Why now, when we have just learned our state moved to fourth in the nation for firearm homicide (CDC 2019), take action that will make the job of law enforcement even more difficult?

Why now, as our state is enveloped in a pandemic, add to the daily challenges of long exhausted health care workers? Emergency medical professionals throughout the state are calling on legislators to oppose this bill, knowing they will see more firearm injuries amid the Covid-19 ill. Ask them; they will tell you the timing is jaw dropping.

Small local businesses have taken a major hit, gone into debt, and open carry may necessitate additional liability insurance, the training of staff for potentially volatile situations. The policy may generate anxiety or anger in patrons; some may choose not to frequent businesses that allow open carry; some may harass businesses that place signage prohibiting it.

Why now, when one of South Carolina’s largest industries is working to rebound from a predicted loss of as much as 35% in revenue? Restaurant and lodging, all hospitality sectors have lost billions in tourist dollars. Will potential visitors spend their family vacation savings in an open carry state? Government is supposed to help businesses succeed, not create more obstacles. The notion that public open carry will not impact a public driven economy base is short-sighted at best.

From education to energy, economic recovery to health and safety, South Carolina has many critical needs that the General Assembly must address with focused leadership. Not on the myopic agenda of allowing people to walk around with a firearm in public. I am opposed to this policy yes, but I am far more opposed to even contemplating such legislation at present. To this I simply say, now now. Let us concentrate on pressing matters, to secure the future of South Carolina. Let your state senators know if you agree. You can find their contact information at scstatehouse.gov.