River Bluff rolls; Lugoff-Elgin breaks winless streak

After going winless in 2018, Lugoff-Elgin got its season off on the right foot Friday night.

Scotty Dean’s touchdown run gave Lugoff-Elgin the lead as the Demons defeated Westwood 12-8.

It was LEE’s first win since a 38-21 first-round playoff victory over Dreher in 2017.

Eli McGee led L-E with 105 yards rushing. The Demons defense kept the Redhawks in check for most of the game. Westwood’s only score came on Cam Atkins’ interception return for a touchdown.

River Bluff 45, Fort Mill 3

River Bluff started the season with an impressive road win in a game delayed by almost two hours because of the weather.

Quarterback Jackson Stone threw for two scores and ran for one.

Braden Walker had a TD run and Preston Sansone returned an interception for touchdown.

Camden 64, North Central 21

Willis Lane ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns for Camden.

Quarterback Jaffari Pearson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. Matt Cassidy picked off two passes for the Bulldogs.

AC Flora 37, Beaufort 21

Dustin Curtis won his first game as new Flora coach with a win over the Eagles.

Matt Pack rushed for 126 yards and a TD and Wise Segars threw for 106 yards in the win.

AC Flora led 24-14 in the fourth quarter and added it to on Terrell Coleman’s six-yard TD run to make it 30-14.

Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6

Shanye Monsanto ran for three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ season-opening win.

The game called with 3:16 remaining in third quarter.

Monsanto finished with 75 yards rushing. Quarterback Jake Cowan was 4-of-6 for 128 yards and two scores and also had three rushes for 76 yards.

Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6

Quarterback Will Taylor had 208 yards of offense, including 131 on the ground, and three scored for the Falcons in the win.

Jeremiah Ullah added 116 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns for BL.