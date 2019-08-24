Dutch Fork football makes another appearance on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays

‘I wanted to finish it’: Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts recaps weather-canceled game Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork High School football coach discusses the outcome (a tie) of the much anticipated game against Mallard Creek.

Dutch Fork football made its debut on ESPN2 against Mallard Creek on Friday night and one of the plays received national attention.

Ty Olenchuk’s 48-yard pass flea-flicker to Elijah Spencer made No. 4 on SportCenter’s Top 10 plays. The play began with Olenchuk taking a snap in shotgun and he tossed it to running back Jon Hall who flipped to receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Tennessee commit flipped it back to Olenchuk who fired to Spencer.

Spencer made a leaping grab at the 14-yard line and ran it in for the score. The game finished in a 27-27 tie because of weather. It was called after midnight early Saturday morning.

It was the second straight year Dutch Fork has earned a spot in SportCenter’s top plays. Jalin Hyatt’s one-handed grab against Spring Valley was No. 7 on Aug. 24, 2018.