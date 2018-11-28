Dabo, Muschamp expect big things from Mack Brown at UNC

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp are both very familiar with new North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.
The two each expect Brown to turn around UNC’s struggling program after the Tar Heels finished 2-9 this past season. Muschamp worked under Brown when he was an assistant at Texas, and he knows what kind of coach Brown is.
“I’m happy coach Mack’s back in a good situation. Obviously he was at North Carolina and had great success there. He’ll do a great job,” Muschamp said. “An outstanding football coach. You look at what he did at the University of Texas. When he came there, obviously they were struggling with a lot of different things. (He) really built that program to where it is now. He’ll do a really good job.”
Muschamp worked under Brown from 2008-10 before leaving to become the head coach at Florida and said he learned a great deal from the legendary coach.
“You learn from everybody you work for, as far as different ways to do things and different ways to manage things and I think Mack was a master at managing the organization,” Muschamp said. “He did a fantastic job with those things and I really learned a lot (of things) from him that have certainly helped me in my career and I’m very appreciative of that.”
Swinney has never worked alongside Brown, but he has great respect for the job Brown did the first time he was at North Carolina and during his 16 seasons at Texas.
“He knows the landscape (at UNC). He’s well respected... I’m really happy for him and excited for him,” Swinney said. “He’ll put a great staff together and do a heck of a job. I’ve got nothing but great, great, great respect for Mack Brown. He’s as good as it gets.”
Swinney added that he is excited to have Brown back in the ACC. The Tar Heels will face both South Carolina and Clemson in 2019.
“I think Mack is great for college football. He is a very good friend. It’ll be exciting to be able to have him in meetings and to be able to have a different relationship with him from that standpoint,” Swinney said. “Obviously we’re going to work together. We’re in the same league. I think he’ll bring a lot to our league, and he’ll do a great job at North Carolina.”
