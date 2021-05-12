Sports
The State recognized nationally for excellence in sports journalism
The award-winning sports team at The State added to its trophy case recently when the Associated Press Sports Editors honored the capital city for excellence in sports journalism.
The State staff earned nine Top 10 awards in the annual national APSE contest, including being recognized as a Top 10 daily and Sunday sports section nationally in its circulation size category.
Individual Top 10 awards were as follows:
Tracy Glantz won second place in sports video for a video on Gamecock great Alex English.
Michael Lananna won third place in the long feature category for his look at Erskine College reviving its football program after 70 years.
Greg Hadley won sixth place in explanatory writing for his story on USC women’s sports.
Hadley and Lananna teamed up to place 12th in the same category with a story on USC basketball.
Matt Connolly tied for third place with his breaking news story on a Clemson coach accused of using a racial slur.
Connolly also placed fourth for his beat coverage of Clemson.
Hadley placed 11th in beat writing, collecting a third individual honor for his coverage of USC.
This year’s in-person APSE Winter Conference was canceled due to the pandemic, and all judging was remote during three weeks in February.
