Sports

The State recognized nationally for excellence in sports journalism

By The State staff report

The award-winning sports team at The State added to its trophy case recently when the Associated Press Sports Editors honored the capital city for excellence in sports journalism.

The State staff earned nine Top 10 awards in the annual national APSE contest, including being recognized as a Top 10 daily and Sunday sports section nationally in its circulation size category.

Individual Top 10 awards were as follows:

This year’s in-person APSE Winter Conference was canceled due to the pandemic, and all judging was remote during three weeks in February.

