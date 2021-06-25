Columbia Fireflies to open ballpark to full capacity for rest of season

Segra Park will be at full capacity for the rest of the Columbia Fireflies’ season, the team announced Friday.

The change will go into effect during the next homestand, beginning July 6. The Fireflies were at 50 percent capacity for their season-opening series against Charleston on May 11-16 and previously said they would take things on a month-by-month basis as things started to open up from the COVID-19.

Section 110 will remain socially distanced and sections such as scout seating, the Palmetto Pavilion and the bullpen boxes remain socially distanced should fans wish to stay away from traditional seating options.

The Fireflies join the Greenville Drive and Myrtle Beach Pelicans, two of the state’s other minor league teams who previously announced they would be at full capacity starting on June 1.

Founders Park, the home of South Carolina Gamecocks, was at full capacity this for their final home series against Tennessee. Darlington Raceway previously it announced it will be at full capacity for its Southern 500 race on Labor Day weekend.

The change in capacity comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals did not need to social distance or wear masks.

The Fireflies and the rest of Minor League Baseball had their seasons canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they plan to play 120 games, 60 at home, with reduced travel and longer series.