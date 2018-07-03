Clemson talking to top lineman recruit every day

Clemson has just one offensive lineman committed for the 2019 class and that's Hunter Rayburn of Pensacola, Fla. The Tigers have missed on several other top offensive linemen they have offered but they continue to work their board and that includes Will Putnam of Tampa. He visited earlier this year and the contact between the two remains steady.
“I definitely hear from them probably every day or every other day, so I keep in contact with them pretty regularly,” Putnam said. “Their big thing is when you go to a school like Clemson you'll chase a national championship, but at the same time or even more important is that they want to make sure you have an overall very good college experience. That includes hopefully winning a national championship, which they can do and having a good college life. That's their big thing.”
Putnam also has seen Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn and others in the recruiting process. Some of his other offers include Oregon, Texas, Miami and Southern Cal. He has not cut his list to a smaller number but when he does Clemson likely will have a spot.
“Clemson is a school that I'm very interested in right now. I don't really have a top five but they would definitely fall into that category, he said. “It's definitely a school that I want to continue to keep in contact with and go from there. I'd like to make it back up to campus sometime and definitely before I make a decision. I'm still trying to decide if I want to make a decision before the season or more into the fall. It's whenever I feel ready. I don't want to rush it or drag it on.”
Putnam can play either guard or tackle and checks in at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.
Notes:
▪ Clemson is in the top five of 2020 Atlanta offensive lineman Myles Hinton. The others are Georgia, Michigan, Northwestern and Stanford.
▪ Washington, D.C. 2020 linebacker Mekhail Sherman has South Carolina and Clemson in his top 10. The the others are Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan.
