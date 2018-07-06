Clemson football freshmen numbers announced for 2018

Clemson signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2018, headlined by the No. 1 overall recruit Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 overall recruit Xavier Thomas.
Here are the numbers Clemson's freshmen will wear this season.
3. Xavier Thomas
6. Mike Jones Jr.
8. Justyn Ross
10. Derion Kendrick
13. K.J. Henry
15. Jake Venables
16. Trevor Lawrence
17. Justin Mascoll
18. Ben Batson
21. Kyler McMichael
23. Lyn-J Dixon
27. Carson Donnelly
29. B.T. Potter
31. Mario Goodrich
71. Jordan McFadden
79. Jackson Carman
81. Drew Swinney
88. Braden Galloway
91. Darnell Jefferies
