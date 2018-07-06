Trevor Lawrence will wear No. 16 for Clemson in 2018.
Clemson University

Clemson football freshmen numbers announced for 2018

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

July 06, 2018 12:00 PM

Clemson signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2018, headlined by the No. 1 overall recruit Trevor Lawrence and the No. 3 overall recruit Xavier Thomas.

Here are the numbers Clemson's freshmen will wear this season.

3. Xavier Thomas

6. Mike Jones Jr.

8. Justyn Ross

10. Derion Kendrick

13. K.J. Henry

15. Jake Venables

16. Trevor Lawrence

17. Justin Mascoll

18. Ben Batson

21. Kyler McMichael

23. Lyn-J Dixon

27. Carson Donnelly

29. B.T. Potter

31. Mario Goodrich

71. Jordan McFadden

79. Jackson Carman

81. Drew Swinney

88. Braden Galloway

91. Darnell Jefferies

