Clelin Ferrell will represent Clemson at the ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte. Jeremy Brevard USA TODAY Sports

ACC Kickoff player list, schedule are out. Here's who Clemson is taking to Charlotte

By Matt Connolly

July 06, 2018 10:31 AM

The ACC Kickoff event will be held at The Westin in Charlotte on July 18-19.

Football players and coaches from the Coastal Division, which includes Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, UNC, Virginia and Virginia Tech, will be speaking with the media on July 18. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, which includes Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, N.C. State, Syracuse and Wake Forest, will meet with the media on July 19.

Here is a list of the players set to attend the event.

Boston College

TE Tommy Sweeney

DE Zach Allen

Clemson

OT Mitch Hyatt

DE Clelin Ferrell

Duke

QB Daniel Jones

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Florida State

RB Cam Akers

DE Brian Burns

Georgia Tech

QB TaQuon Marshall

LB Brant Mitchell

Louisville

WR Jaylen Smith

LB Jonathan Greenard

Miami

WR Ahmmon Richards

S Jaquan Johnson

North Carolina

WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams

DT Aaron Crawford

NC State

QB Ryan Finley

LB Germaine Pratt

Pitt

OT Alex Bookser

LB Oluwasen Idowu

Syracuse

QB Eric Dungey

DT Chris Slayton

Virginia

HB Olamide Zaccheaus

OLB Chris Peace

Virginia Tech

QB Josh Jackson

DT Ricky Walker

Wake Forest

OG Phil Haynes

DT Willie Yarbary

