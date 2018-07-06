ACC Kickoff player list, schedule are out. Here's who Clemson is taking to Charlotte

The ACC Kickoff event will be held at The Westin in Charlotte on July 18-19.
Football players and coaches from the Coastal Division, which includes Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, UNC, Virginia and Virginia Tech, will be speaking with the media on July 18. Players and coaches from the Atlantic Division, which includes Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, N.C. State, Syracuse and Wake Forest, will meet with the media on July 19.
Here is a list of the players set to attend the event.
Boston College
TE Tommy Sweeney
DE Zach Allen
Clemson
OT Mitch Hyatt
DE Clelin Ferrell
Duke
QB Daniel Jones
LB Joe Giles-Harris
Florida State
RB Cam Akers
DE Brian Burns
Georgia Tech
QB TaQuon Marshall
LB Brant Mitchell
Louisville
WR Jaylen Smith
LB Jonathan Greenard
Miami
WR Ahmmon Richards
S Jaquan Johnson
North Carolina
WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams
DT Aaron Crawford
NC State
QB Ryan Finley
LB Germaine Pratt
Pitt
OT Alex Bookser
LB Oluwasen Idowu
Syracuse
QB Eric Dungey
DT Chris Slayton
Virginia
HB Olamide Zaccheaus
OLB Chris Peace
Virginia Tech
QB Josh Jackson
DT Ricky Walker
Wake Forest
OG Phil Haynes
DT Willie Yarbary
