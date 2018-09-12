Weather forcing Clemson lineman target to change his visit plans

Nokesville, Va., offensive lineman Jakai Moore had planned to take an unofficial visit to Clemson this Saturday for the Georgia Southern game. But he won’t make it because of Hurricane Florence and the expected difficult travel conditions that will exist between his home and the Palmetto State.
Moore said he will reschedule the Clemson visit, one of several unofficial visits he plans to take in the coming weeks. Right now he has Miami down for Sept. 22, Penn State for Sept. 29, Florida for Oct. 6, Ohio State for Oct. 13, South Carolina for Oct. 27 and Virginia Tech on a date to be determined. Moore has taken an official visit to USC and has not yet decided on his others.
Moore said with Clemson losing left tackle Mitch Hyatt after this season, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has told him to come and get that spot.
“I can come in and start as a freshman,” Moore said. “Coach Caldwell is not afraid to start freshmen as you can see. I like Clemson a lot. Honestly, I want to get in where I’m going to start, and I know that I can come in and start right away.”
Moore visited Clemson back in June, the same week he attended a lineman camp at USC. The Gamecocks have been an offer for him for months and they are well down the road with him in the recruiting process.
“South Carolina is the same ole South Carolina,” he said. “It’s a school where I can come in and get playing time, even as a freshman. And it’s the SEC, so I’m really going against all the tough competition.”
Moore said USC and Clemson are in touch with him every day via text message.
He does no have a favorite at this point and wants to take these visits before thinking about that. He will sign in December but will not graduate early.
Notes:
▪ Clemson defensive line target Tyler Davis of Apopka, FL told the Orlando Sentinel he plans to announce his college decision around mid-season. Davis has had a top four of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Miami. He visited Florida State last weekend and told the Sentinel he is scheduled to visit Clemson this weekend but the weather might force him to reschedule.
▪ Clemson target Alex Hemenway, a 6-foot-4 guard from Newburgh, Ind., took an official visit to Bradley over the weekend.
▪ P.J. Hall, a 2020 6-foot-8 forward from Dorman will take an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday. He and 2020 point guard teammate Myles Tate visited South Carolina last Saturday.
Comments