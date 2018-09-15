Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson continues nonconference play early in the 2018 football season against Georgia Southern on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Georgia Southern (2-0) at Clemson (2-0)

When: Noon Saturday

SIGN UP

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson (81,500)

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

TV: ESPNU (Anish Shroff, Ahmad Brooks, Alex Corddry)

Watch online: The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 108, XM 194, Internet 956

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 85, low of 70, chance of rain 20 percent. Winds at 18 miles per hour.

What’s at stake

Clemson can open the season 3-0 for the fourth consecutive season and for the seventh time in eight years with a win on Saturday.

Clemson can push its home winning streak to 10 games with a victory, dating back to the 2016 season.

The Tigers can extend their winning streak in games played on Saturday to 19 with a victory. Clemson currently has the longest streak of any Power Five school in the country.

The teams, by the numbers





CU GS Points/Game 38 35.5 Opp. Points/Game 16.5 9.5 Yds. Rushing/Game 182 326.5 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 94 113.5 Yds. Pass/Game 290 91.5 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 238 123.5 Avg. Yds./Game 472 418 Opp. Total Yds/Game 332 237

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant played well last week at Texas A&M as he works to continue to hold off freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

2. Clemson’s defensive line, including senior Austin Bryant, will need to play well against Georgia Southern’s triple option attack. Bryant should get some one-on-one matchups with the Tigers having a loaded defensive front.

3. Tavien Feaster barely saw the field last week, but the Tigers still have high hopes for him this season. This could be an opportunity for Feaster to break out against an overmatched opponent.

Georgia Southern players to watch

1. Former Newberry High star Shai Werts is back as Georgia Southern’s starting quarterback and is off to a strong start in 2018. Werts leads the Eagles in rushing with 246 yards and four touchdowns. He is also 11 of 16 passing for 183 yards and two scores.

2. Running back Wesley Fields led the Eagles in rushing a season ago. He has 173 yards and a touchdown in 2018 after finishing with 811 yards and five scores last year.

3. Cornerback Monquavion Brinson led Georgia Southern with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups last year. This year, he is Georgia Southern’s leading tackler through two games with 14 stops, including 12 solo tackles.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Kelly Bryant (Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice)

RB – Travis Etienne (Adam Choice, Tavien Feaster, Lyn-J Dixon)

WR - Tee Higgins (Diondre Overton or Justyn Ross)

WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)

TE - Milan Richard or Garrett Williams (J.C. Chalk, Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)

LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)

RG – Cade Stewart or Sean Pollard

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)

DEFENSE

DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)

DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)

DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)

DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph or Chris Register or Xavier Thomas)

SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)

MLB –Tre Lamar (Chad Smith or Judah Davis)

WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)

CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)

SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)

FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)

CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)

P - Will Spiers (Carson King)

LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)

LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)

KOR - Cornell Powell and Adam Choice