Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech (1-2) at No. 3 Clemson (3-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Line: Clemson by 16
Three storylines
1. Clemson will face its third option team in the past four games on Saturday. The Tigers performed well in Week 1 and Week 3, holding Furman and Georgia Southern to seven points each.
2. Clemson has won three consecutive games against Georgia Tech and five of the past six. The Tigers held Paul Johnson’s offense to fewer than 100 rushing yards two years ago in Atlanta.
3. Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said at the ACC Kickoff in Atlanta that Clemson is tough to play but not invincible. “We’ve had our success with Clemson,” Johnson said. “They’ve won the last two, but I think we’re 5-6 against them. We probably have a better record against them than anybody else that they play.”
Three Georgia Tech players to watch
1. Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads the Yellow Jackets with 293 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,146 last season.
2. Redshirt freshman defensive back Kaleb Oliver has 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. He has also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
3. Running back Qua Searcy is a big play threat with nine carries for 146 yards. Searcy is averaging 16.2 yards per carry.
