Kickoff time, TV details set for Clemson-Syracuse

Clemson’s ACC home opener on Saturday, Sept. 29 against Syracuse will kick off at noon, the ACC announced Monday.
The matchup between the Tigers and the Orange will be televised by ABC.
Syracuse gave Clemson its lone loss of the 2017 regular season as the Orange earned a 27-24 upset win over Clemson.
Syracuse is currently 3-0 and coming off of a 30-7 win over Florida State this past weekend. The Orange host UConn on Saturday.
Clemson is also 3-0 after defeating Georgia Southern 38-7 on Saturday. The Tigers open ACC play this weekend at Georgia Tech.
