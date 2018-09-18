How constantly rotating in backups is setting Clemson up for future success

Dabo Swinney is not shy when it comes to giving his backups playing time.
Swinney and Clemson have rotated players in and out of the game throughout the first three weeks of the 2018 season, and particularly this past week against Georgia Southern.
Clemson had nearly 80 players receive playing time against the Eagles in the 38-7 victory.
“I just know that I play as many guys that deserve to play as much as we can,” Swinney said. “You might have one guy that gets 80 percent and one guy that gets 20 percent, but that 20 percent is really critical to the development of your team and that player as you go throughout the course of the season. I think it’s huge by the end of the year when you have a fresh team, a team that’s still got a lot of tread on their tires.”
Perhaps the position where Clemson has subbed players in and out of the game the most is at receiver.
The Tigers have nine receivers on scholarship and all nine played during the first quarter of Saturday’s win.
Co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott said that he is committed to playing guys that deserve playing time and that practice dictates who plays when.
“Very fortunate that we have a lot of guys that can play... It was nice last week we were able to get all those guys in early and get some experience,” Scott said. “It’s an unselfish group. One week it may be Tee Higgins with the long play, and the next week you come back and it’s Justyn Ross. And I think that makes us better as an offense when it’s not all about just one guy to cover and they have multiple guys they have to look out for. I’ve been pleased with how unselfish the group has been.”
THE RETURN OF JIMMY GREENBEANS
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables is back serving as the scout team quarterback as Clemson prepares for Georgia Tech’s triple option offense.
Venables goes by the name of Jimmy Greenbeans when he plays scout team quarterback.
“He’s not very good, hasn’t made much improvement, so we’ll see if we can get him better,” Venables said joking.
NO BENSON, NO PROBLEM
Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson, who was an All-ACC selection following the 2017 season, is out for the year after suffering a knee injury in the second game of the season against USF.
Still, Venables does not expect Georgia Tech’s offense to suffer.
“I think they’ve got a really good system that they plug and play guys,” Venables said. “That’s taking nothing away from Benson. He’s a really good player. But they’ve recruited well for that system.”
