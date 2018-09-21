Clemson-Georgia Tech prediction: Lots of points in Atlanta

Clemson is 3-0 and averaging more than 500 yards of offense entering Saturday’s ACC opener at Georgia Tech, but the Tigers have yet to put together a complete offensive performance against an FBS opponent.
Clemson put up nearly 600 yards of offense last week against Georgia Southern but it also turned the ball over three times.
The only Power 5 team the Tigers have faced is Texas A&M, and although Clemson scored 28 points it also scored on only four of its 13 possessions and had five three-and-outs.
Expect Clemson to improve on those numbers in its second road game of the season against the Yellow Jackets.
Dabo Swinney sent a message to his starting offensive line last week after the Tigers needed four tries to score from inside the 2-yard line against Georgia Southern, and I’m sure Clemson was reminded of that throughout practice this week.
Clemson has too many weapons on offense for Georgia Tech to defend against, and quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence seem to be getting better each week.
Georgia Tech can put up some points as well, even against Clemson’s stout defense. The Yellow Jackets have moved the ball up and down the field against their first three opponents, despite getting off to a 1-2 start.
I expect Georgia Tech to hit on some big plays, particularly with Clemson’s best linebacker Kendall Joseph out, but it won’t be enough.
Prediction: Clemson 38, Georgia Tech 21
