Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson opens ACC play at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: No. 3 Clemson (3-0) at Georgia Tech (1-2)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta (55.000)
Series history: Georgia Tech leads 51-30-2.
TV: ABC (Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Watch online: The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 94, XM 193, Internet 955
Weather: Mostly sunny, high of 91, low of 68, chance of rain 10 percent.
What’s at stake
Clemson is looking to open the season 4-0 for the fourth consecutive year and for the fifth time in the last six years.
The Tigers can win their fourth consecutive game against Georgia Tech, which would match a record for Clemson. The Tigers last won four consecutive games against Georgia Tech from 1993-96.
Clemson can earn back-to-back wins at Georgia Tech for the first time since 2001 and 2003. Clemson has won only one game against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta since 2003.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
GT
Points/Game
38
32.7
Opp. Points/Game
13.3
24.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
224.3
392.7
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
89.3
146.3
Yds. Pass/Game
288.7
117.7
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
178.7
156
Avg. Yds./Game
513
510.3
Opp. Total Yds/Game
268
302.3
Clemson players to watch
1. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be back in his home state and playing about 45 minutes from his hometown. He will have plenty of family members and friends in attendance. Lawrence has seemed more and more comfortable each week and should have the best game of his young career against the Yellow Jackets.
2. MIKE linebacker Tre Lamar leads the Tigers with 21 tackles. He plays well against the run and will be counted on to make plays, particularly with linebacker Kendall Joseph out with a groin injury.
3. Tee Higgins has shown flashes of brilliance but has also been quiet at times. Expect him to have a big game against a young Georgia Tech secondary.
Georgia Tech players to watch
1. Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads the Yellow Jackets with 293 yards and four touchdowns. Marshall set a school record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,146 last season.
2. Redshirt freshman defensive back Kaleb Oliver has 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. He has also intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
3. Running back Qua Searcy is a big play threat with nine carries for 146 yards. Searcy is averaging 16.2 yards per carry.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Adam Choice, Tavien Feaster, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Diondre Overton or Justyn Ross)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard or Garrett Williams (J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard or Cade Stewart
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Logan Rudolph or Chris Register or Xavier Thomas)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Chad Smith or Judah Davis)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (OUT) (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Cornell Powell and Adam Choice
