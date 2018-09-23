Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Syracuse

Syracuse (4-0) at No. 3 Clemson (4-0)
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
TV: ABC
Three storylines
1. Dabo Swinney was already bringing up the fact Syracuse “embarrassed” Clemson last year during his postgame press conference after the Georgia Tech game on Saturday. It’s safe to say Swinney will use last year’s loss to the Orange as motivation throughout the week.
2. Clemson struggled defensively against the only non-option team it faced this year as Texas A&M passed for 430 yards against the Tigers. Syracuse also has an impressive passing attack, led by quarterback Eric Dungey.
3. Swinney must continue to handle the quarterback situation well after Trevor Lawrence outplayed Kelly Bryant against the Yellow Jackets. There will be plenty of talk this week about who should get the start against Syracuse.
Syracuse players to watch
1. Orange quarterback Eric Dungey is dangerous as a passer and runner. He leads Syracuse with 354 rushing yards and four scores and has passed for 763 yards and nine touchdowns, with one interception.
2. Senior receiver Jamal Custis has been Dungey’s favorite target through four games with 17 catches for 287 yards and three scores. Custis is a big target at 6-foot-5.
3. Linebacker Kielan Whitner leads Syracuse with 32 tackles. He has added two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
