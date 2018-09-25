Why Clemson’s quarterbacks aren’t meeting with the media this week

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make the first start of his college career this weekend against Syracuse, but the freshman will not speak with the media this week to preview his first start.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is not making Lawrence and senior quarterback Kelly Bryant available to the media this week after announcing on Monday that Lawrence will start in place of Bryant on Saturday.

He explained that decision during his press conference on Tuesday.

“Just give them a break. I mean these are kids. I knew it was going to be an emotional couple of days. And it’s just one less thing they’ve got to deal with this week. They’ve been available every week,” Swinney said. “They’ll be available after the game and we’ll move on, but y’all’ve all been young people. We’ve all been young people in our lives and sometimes when you’re disappointed it takes you a little while to kind of get your breath and realize that this isn’t the worst thing that’s happened in your life, and you know what, let’s move forward.”

Swinney added that he understands that the media has a job to do, but he also wants both quarterbacks to not have to worry about facing the media this week until after Saturday’s game.

“I just felt like it was best for both of those guys to not have to deal with all the drama that would come from y’all doing your job. I mean that’s just your job. That’s what y’all are supposed to do,” Swinney said. “I just felt like it was the right thing to take that off, not burden them with that too. And let’s move forward and give them a couple of days to move on and we’ll go from there.”

Swinney went on to point out that Clemson’s media access is very open compared to other programs around the country.

Several programs do not make coordinators, quarterbacks or freshmen available.

“Some of y’all need to go work somewhere else. Y’all will realize real quick the grass ain’t greener,” Swinney said. “We probably make our players more available, I’m accessible. I let you guys talk to my coordinators. It’s not that way everywhere. That’s just my right, and I wanted to protect those two guys. They can handle themselves just fine, but it’s just one less thing that they have to deal with.”