Kelly Bryant didn’t practice for Clemson. Why a transfer is an option

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant did not practice Monday afternoon after freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the starter for the Tigers earlier in the day, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney said that he had an “emotional” conversation with Bryant Monday morning and then gave him the day off for the rest of the day.
Swinney was then asked if the possibility of Bryant transferring was brought up during the talk.
“We talked about lots of things. It was a deep, long, emotional conversation,” Swinney said. “It’s something that we needed to talk through and go from there.”
Swinney added that he would be “disappointed” if Bryant chose to sit out the rest of the year and then transfer. But he also said he would understand if that’s what Bryant decides he wants to do.
Bryant can get back this year of eligibility if he does not play the rest of the season under the new transfer rule. He could sit out the rest of the year, redshirt and have one year of eligibility remaining.
Comments