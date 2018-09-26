Clemson baseball releases 2019 schedule, includes extra stop in Columbia

Clemson baseball released its 2019 schedule on Wednesday, including the dates for its annual series with South Carolina.
The Tigers and Gamecocks will face off March 1-3, with the first game of the series taking place at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, then shifting to Fluor Field in Greenville, then to Founders Park in Columbia.
In addition to the usual clash with its in-state rivals, Clemson will visit Columbia on March 20 to play College of Charleston at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. Charleston is coached by former South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook, and will also play the Tigers at Clemson on March 19.
The Tigers are now locked into playing at Spirit Communications Park at least three times in the next four years — Clemson previously agreed to play the neutral-site game of its series with South Carolina there in 2020 and 2022.
Coach Monte Lee’s slate of games also includes nonconference opponents such as Georgia, VMI, South Alabama, Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State. The squad will play in-state opponents Winthrop, Furman, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina.
Clemson’s ACC schedule is highlighted by a home series with North Carolina during the weekend of March 8, a three-game set with Duke at Doug Kingsmore from April 19-21 and road series with Florida State and N.C. State.
CLEMSON 2019 BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Home games are in bold, neutral site games are italicized.
Feb. 15-17 — South Alabama
Feb. 19 — Charlotte
Feb. 20 — Tennessee Tech
Feb. 22-24 — Virginia Military
Feb. 26 — East Tennessee State
March 1 — South Carolina
March 2 — South Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)
March 3 — at South Carolina
March 5 — at Furman
March 8-10 — North Carolina
March 13 — Coastal Carolina
March 15-17 — Notre Dame
March 19 — College of Charleston
March 20 — College of Charleston (Columbia, S.C.)
March 22 — at Boston College
March 26 — at Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)
March 29 — at Virginia Tech
April 2 — Georgia
April 5-7 — Louisville
April 9 — Charleston Southern
April 10 — Furman
April 12-14 — at Florida State
April 16 — at Georgia
April 19 — Duke
April 23 — Winthrop
April 26-28 — at Georgia Tech
May 4 — Gardner-Webb
May 5 — at Gardner-Webb
May 8 — The Citadel
May 10-12 — at NC State
May 14 — at Coastal Carolina
May 16-18 — Wake Forest
Comments