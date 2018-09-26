Clemson coach Monte Lee on why he is confident for next season

Clemson University

Clemson baseball releases 2019 schedule, includes extra stop in Columbia

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 26, 2018 03:03 PM

Clemson baseball released its 2019 schedule on Wednesday, including the dates for its annual series with South Carolina.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will face off March 1-3, with the first game of the series taking place at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, then shifting to Fluor Field in Greenville, then to Founders Park in Columbia.

In addition to the usual clash with its in-state rivals, Clemson will visit Columbia on March 20 to play College of Charleston at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. Charleston is coached by former South Carolina coach Chad Holbrook, and will also play the Tigers at Clemson on March 19.

The Tigers are now locked into playing at Spirit Communications Park at least three times in the next four years — Clemson previously agreed to play the neutral-site game of its series with South Carolina there in 2020 and 2022.

Coach Monte Lee’s slate of games also includes nonconference opponents such as Georgia, VMI, South Alabama, Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State. The squad will play in-state opponents Winthrop, Furman, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina.

Clemson’s ACC schedule is highlighted by a home series with North Carolina during the weekend of March 8, a three-game set with Duke at Doug Kingsmore from April 19-21 and road series with Florida State and N.C. State.

CLEMSON 2019 BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Home games are in bold, neutral site games are italicized.

Feb. 15-17 — South Alabama

Feb. 19 — Charlotte

Feb. 20 — Tennessee Tech

Feb. 22-24 — Virginia Military

Feb. 26 — East Tennessee State

March 1 — South Carolina

March 2 — South Carolina (Greenville, S.C.)

March 3 — at South Carolina

March 5 — at Furman

March 8-10 — North Carolina

March 13 — Coastal Carolina

March 15-17 — Notre Dame

March 19 — College of Charleston

March 20 — College of Charleston (Columbia, S.C.)

March 22 — at Boston College

March 26 — at Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)

March 29 — at Virginia Tech

April 2 — Georgia

April 5-7 — Louisville

April 9 — Charleston Southern

April 10 — Furman

April 12-14 — at Florida State

April 16 — at Georgia

April 19 — Duke

April 23 — Winthrop

April 26-28 — at Georgia Tech

May 4 — Gardner-Webb

May 5 — at Gardner-Webb

May 8 — The Citadel

May 10-12 — at NC State

May 14 — at Coastal Carolina

May 16-18 — Wake Forest

