2 Clemson players out for game against Syracuse

Clemson cornerback Mark Fields and receiver Cornell Powell will miss Saturday’s game against Syracuse, Clemson announced Saturday morning.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney will address the players missing the game in his postgame press conference.
Fields is Clemson’s No. 3 cornerback. He has four tackles and two pass breakups so far this season.
Powell is Clemson’s starting kickoff returner and is also the fifth-leading receiver with five catches for 63 yards.
With Fields out Clemson will not have much depth at cornerback. Starters Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell are solid but there is not much experience behind them to face off against Syracuse’s pass-happy offense.
