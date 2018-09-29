Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence injured against Syracuse, won’t return

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of Saturday’s game against Syracuse and will not return to the game.
Lawrence took a hard hit to the shoulder/head area during a scramble in the second quarter and stayed down for a few minutes before being helped to the sideline.
Lawrence was then taken to the injury tent before leaving for the locker room late in the first half.
Chase Brice came in for the final series of the first half and remained in the game in the second half.
Lawrence made his first career start on Saturday after taking over for senior Kelly Bryant, who transferred from the program earlier this week. Lawrence was named the starting quarterback on Monday and Bryant announced he was transferring on Wednesday.
Lawrence was 10-for-15 passing for 93 yards before being injured.
Syracuse leads Clemson 16-7 in the third quarter.
