Clemson ‘moving on’ from Kelly Bryant, but not before Venables says his piece

Dabo Swinney has bragged about the leadership on Clemson’s team since the Tigers started spring practice in April, but that leadership was put to the test this week with the sudden departure of senior quarterback Kelly Bryant.

It was an emotional week for the Tigers with Bryant gone and Trevor Lawrence taking over at quarterback, one that led to several conversations behind closed doors.

“We all talked about it a lot,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said.

Clemson was ultimately able to end one of the most chaotic weeks of the Dabo Swinney era with a victory, although it wasn’t easy.

Lawrence was injured in the first half and backup quarterback Chase Brice and running back Travis Etienne helped the Tigers rally for a 27-23 victory.

Venables was proud of the way Clemson responded and said his leaders on the defensive side of the ball helped keep the team together this week, but he also admitted “it’s sad to see” Bryant leave.

“I hate it, just the big picture. I’m just a loyal guy. I believe in just fighting and stick to it. That’s just me. That’s easy to say. I’m not sitting here trying to judge,” Venables said.

“He had such an incredible legacy here and his leadership and his toughness and his accomplishments. Sometimes, ‘Hey man, the other guy gets his chance. No big deal. I just keep fighting and control what I can control. And my teammates are here and this is my team,’ because that’s how we all looked at him.”

Bryant made the decision to transfer and play his senior season elsewhere in 2019 where he can be a starter, but Venables believes Bryant could have helped the Tigers throughout the 2018 season and finished his career at Clemson.

“I’ve got all my own problems, but as a member of this team, as a coach, I’ve always and I still do hold Kelly in very high regard, because I know the pressure that goes with that is different than the pressure there is at that middle linebacker. I know that,” Venables said.

“I just don’t think that if there are opportunities down the road you have to go look somewhere else. I think you can have those same opportunities right here. That’s just me.”

Clemson is moving on without Bryant now.

“I’ve addressed everything I’m gonna address on Kelly. Wish him all the best and we’re moving on,” Swinney said.

One of the defensive leaders, senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, took Lawrence out for breakfast this week to talk with the freshman and try to help him adjust to being the starter.

Swinney added that with guys like Wilkins in the locker room the Tigers will be fine moving forward.

“The fans don’t need to worry about this locker room. That’s mythical. This is a group of young people that work really, really, really hard. They want to win. I saw unbelievable leadership this week,” Swinney said. “It’s inspiring to see young people especially rally and believe and hang in there, stay together.”