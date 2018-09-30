Sunday night injury update on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in Saturday’s game against Syracuse and was placed in concussion protocol.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on Lawrence’s status Sunday night.
Swinney said head athletic trainer Danny Poole and the Tigers medical staff will be in charge of deciding when Lawrence is cleared to return to practice.
“All that stuff is with Danny and the doctors, but he actually was really good. He was trying to come back in the game yesterday, but any time you get anything in the head and neck area there’s just no room for error there. So they shut him down,” Swinney said.
“But he actually was really good after the game and was very good this morning. He felt great. I think they were very encouraged by what they saw. We’ll continue to evaluate him and we’ll see. We’ll go with what we’ve got and hopefully they put him back in practice. And based on what they said that’s what I expect. But that’s all up to those guys.”
RODGERS STILL RETURNING PUNTS
Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers will continue to return punts for the Tigers, despite dropping a pair of punts on Saturday.
Rodgers has 10 punt returns for 128 yards so far this season and is averaging nearly 13 yards per return.
“Absolutely we’re going to put him back there. He’s one of the best in the country. He’s done it on the road. He’s made a difference for us,” Swinney said. “He’s a very sure-handed guy. Regardless of what happened yesterday I’ve lost zero confidence in him.”
UPDATE ON FIELDS, POWELL
Clemson cornerback Mark Fields will be back this week against Wake Forest after missing last week’s game against Syracuse for a violation of team rules.
Swinney is hopeful the Tigers will also get back receiver Cornell Powell. Swinney said after Saturday’s game that Powell did not play due to an academic issue.
“It’s kind of out of my hands. He’s got a situation that’s gotta be resolved and hopefully it’ll be resolved this week,” Swinney.
Powell is also Clemson’s kickoff returner. With Powell out Saturday Lyn-J Dixon, Derion Kendrick and Rodgers all got a chance to return kicks. The three averaged a less than impressive 17 yards per return, but Swinney said the issue was with blocking.
“That was our worst game in that area,” Swinney said. “We’ve got plenty of options at returner. Certainly Amari and DK and Lyn-J are guys that worked a lot at it during camp.”
Comments