Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence ‘took every snap’ at Monday’s practice, Dabo says

It appears as though Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on track to play this weekend at Wake Forest.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said during his call-in show Monday night that Lawrence practiced Monday and looked good.
Lawrence was injured this past week against Syracuse, leaving the game in the second quarter after being hit hard in the head and neck area. He did not return to the game.
“Trevor, he took every snap tonight, looked great, feels great,” Swinney said Monday. “That’s a big blessing for us. His neck’s not quite as sore. It was pretty sore on Sunday but everything checked out OK and all of that, but he was back out there and took all the reps. He looked good.”
Lawrence was originally put in concussion protocol on Saturday, but co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Monday morning that Lawrence’s injury was more of a neck problem.
“I think they’re kind of finding out that it was a little more of a neck strain the way that he got hit than anything else. That’s been really good news,” Scott said.
