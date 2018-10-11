Clemson basketball picks up point guard commit

Clemson Tigers basketball landed a commitment Thursday from 6-foot-1 Elizabeth, N.J. point guard Al-Amir Dawes. He chose the Tigers over Seton Hall and St. Johns’. He also considered Connecticut, La Salle, St. Joseph’s, TCU and Wichita State during the recruiting process.
Dawes is Brad Brownell’s second commitment for the class joining 6-foot-3 Chase Hunter of Atlanta. The Tigers will lose their starting backcourt of Shelton Mitchell and Marquise Reed after this season leaving only A.J. Oliver and Clyde Trapp as experience guards.
Dawes told reporters after his announcement the openings in Clemson’s backcourt made the opportunity appealing to him, and he also liked the feel for the program and the campus on his official visit which he took in late September.
Dawes had a big summer with his New Jersey AAU club averaging over 15 points and four assists per game. Rivals ranks him No. 142 in the 2019 class.
Comments