Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks win against NC State

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his team’s dominant performance
By
Up Next
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his team’s dominant performance
By

Clemson University

Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. NC State

By Brad Senkiw

Special to The State

October 20, 2018 09:36 PM

CLEMSON, S.C.

Thumbs up

Trevor Lawrence

The freshman quarterback set career marks in passing yards (308), completions (26) and attempts (39). He also tossed a 46-yard touchdown and didn’t turn the ball over.

Travis Etienne

Despite rushing for just 39 yards, the Clemson running back became the first Tiger to run for three scores in three consecutive games with a trio of touchdowns against N.C. State. Just two other ACC players in the last 10 years have accomplished that feat.


Tee Higgins

Clemson’s leading receiver recorded his second 100-yard game of the season with 119 on eight catches. He also hauled in that deep scoring pass from Lawrence to give him four scores on the season.



K’Von Wallace

The junior safety completed the trifecta against N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley, who was picked off by Wallace for the third consecutive season. Wallace returned the interception 46 yards to set up a late first-half field goal.

Thumbs down

Clemson’s red-zone issues

The Tigers had two second-quarter red-zone opportunities that produced just three points. Clemson ran a fake field goal on a fourth-and-1 that resulted in a turnover. Right before the half, a false start at the 1-yard line followed by a delay of game forced a field goal attempt.

N.C. State’s fake punt

In addition to Clemson’s fake special teams play, the Wolfpack tried to get cute with a fake punt on fourth-and-7 at their own 27. Brady Bodine was stopped five yards behind the line of scrimmage. The turnover on downs led to an easy Clemson touchdown.

Ryan Finley

The Wolfpack’s senior QB came into the game leading the ACC in passing with 324 yards per game, but he totaled just 156 yards through the air against Clemson, despite trailing much of the day. He also threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Wolfpack conversions

N.C. State entered the game leading the nation in third-down conversions (60.9 percent), and it had converted four of its five fourth downs. Against Clemson, the Wolfpack were just 2-of-12 on third downs and 0-for-2 on fourth downs.

  Comments  