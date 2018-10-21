Clemson gets commitment from blue chip Kentucky lineman

Lexington, Ky., offensive lineman Walker Parks (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) was among the recruits on hand for Clemson’s win over N.C. State on Saturday. It was not his first visit with the Tigers and it won’t be his last as he announced Sunday he plans to play his college football with the Tigers.
Parks camped at Clemson last summer and picked up an offer from the Tigers then. He weighed that opportunity against offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Northwestern and others and decided Clemson will be his future home.
“The campus and facilities are unreal,” Parks said earlier this year. “Beautiful area with great facilities. They have a very nice setup.
And based on the relationship he developed with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell at camp, Parks is excited about the chance to play for him.
“I got to spend three days with him,” Parks said. “I love the way he coaches and he’s always making jokes, so practice goes by really fast.”
Parks decided to say no to his hometown Wildcats even though his dad played there and his mom also is a UK grad. He is Clemson’s fourth commitment for the 2020 class and the second on the offensive line.
