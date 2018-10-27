That’s a big TD. Clemson’s Christian Wilkins adds rushing score to resume

Christian Wilkins is still waiting for his opportunity to play quarterback, but he did get his shot at running back Saturday afternoon against Florida State.
The 315-pound senior lined up at running back during the second quarter and scored from a yard out, running behind fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the jumbo package. Lawrence, Wilkins’ lead blocker, weighs 350 pounds.
It was the second touchdown of Wilkins’ career as he also scored on a touchdown reception against Troy in 2016.
Wilkins’ touchdown Saturday against FSU gave Clemson a 21-0 lead with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter.
The Tigers went on to take a 28-0 lead at the break.
Comments