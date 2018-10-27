Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdowns in the first half Saturday against Florida State.
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence breaks a Deshaun Watson passing record

By Matt Connolly

October 27, 2018 02:59 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence continued his strong play during his freshman season Saturday against Florida State.

Lawrence tossed his third touchdown pass of the game against the Seminoles with 14:12 remaining in the third quarter and made history in the process.

The 58-yard strike was the 15th touchdown of the season for Lawrence, which breaks Deshaun Watson’s record for passing touchdowns in a season by a true freshman. Watson passed for 14 in 2014.

The touchdown also pushed Clemson’s lead to 35-0 early in the second half.

Lawrence was 18-for-31 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

